ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RadarOnline

Brandy Norwood Agrees To Pay $40k To Settle Legal Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Discrimination

Brandy Norwood reached a settlement with her ex-housekeeper and agreed to pay $40k to end the battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 5-figure deal was revealed as the housekeeper’s lawyers are demanding an additional $87,445 in attorney fees. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 34-year-old ex-employee, Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, sued Brandy for age discrimination. In her lawsuit, Castaneda said that she was denied her proper wages and meal break. Further, she accused the singer of age discrimination and wrongful terminationCastaneda worked for the singer from September 2002 to February 2022. The housekeeper...
Reason.com

There's No Constitutional Right To Own a Pit Bull, Federal Court Says

A federal court has upheld an Iowa city's ban on pit bulls and dogs that look like pit bulls. Since 2005, Council Bluffs has banned residents from owning "any dog that is an American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or any dog displaying the majority of physical traits" of one of those breeds. A group of dog owners sued, arguing that the ban violated their constitutional rights.
IOWA STATE
TechCrunch

US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
GAINESVILLE, GA
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
Advocate Andy

FTC Takes Action Against Timeshare Exit Scammers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the filing of a formal complaint against a timeshare exit company that allegedly defrauded consumers of $90 million. The complaint alleges that Consumer Law Protections and their related companies scammed consumers - mostly older adults - of more than $90 million in a timeshare exit scam.
Vice

Federal Judge Orders Amazon to Stop Firing People for Organizing

A federal judge filed a cease-and-desist order against Amazon on Friday, demanding that the company stop firing its employees for participating in union organizing. The court order, filed in the Eastern District of New York by District Judge Diana Gujarati, demands that Amazon cease and desist from “discharging employees because they engaged in protected concerted activity” and “in any like or related manner interfering with, restraining, or coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed to them by Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”
WTRF- 7News

Man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud

A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also was ordered to pay $35.2 million in restitution by U.S. […]
CALABASAS, CA
bitcoinist.com

Bahamas Liquidators Discover Possibilities Of Fraud From FTX

Still, on the ongoing FTX fiasco, the embattled crypto exchange has got it hot from all corners. On one side is the intensive investigation by the regulators, then legal actions from creditors. A few days after the collapse, the legal actions against the FTX exchange increased. Moreover, the latest update from the bankruptcy filings suggests the firm committed severe offences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy