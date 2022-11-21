Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks make fun of CM Punk on AEW Dynamite
Heading into Dynamite, AEW fans had one question and one question alone: how would the Chicago crowd react to The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? Would the local crowd choose to side with CM Punk, their favorite local son who is currently on the outs with the promotion? Or would they instead stay true to AEW and cheer on the return of The Elite because of what they mean to the promotion as a whole?
stillrealtous.com
AEW Champion Relinquishes Their Title
A few months ago it was announced that AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was sidelined due to injury, and in her absence Toni Storm was crowned interim champion. Saturday night at Full Gear, Toni Storm defended the interim AEW Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter and Hayter picked up the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Was A Huge Fan Of Former WWE Star
For decades Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE and it’s not big secret that Vince had his favorites when it came to the wrestlers on the roster. During the Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock signed with WWE and he seemed to be working his way up to becoming one of the top stars in the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Marina Shafir Discusses Signing With AEW, Her NXT Exit
During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Marina Shafir spoke about officially signing with AEW and why her NXT run ultimately didn’t work out. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why she decided to sign with AEW: “Before I got...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Set To Address AEW Full Gear Actions
William Regal has some explaining to do, and fans won't have to wait long to hear what he has to say. Regal helped form the Blackpool Combat Club when he was able to get Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to make amends back in March. At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday, however, Regal turned his back on Moxley.
itrwrestling.com
Another AEW Star Has Been Added To The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
It has been revealed that an AEW star will be heading to Pro Wrestling Noah in January to tag with Sting and The Great Muta in the legendary Japanese wrestler’s retirement match. Earlier this year, The Great Muta, also known as Keiji Muto, announced his intentions to retire from...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Offered Roles In Mortal Kombat And Stranger Things
It’s certainly not uncommon for professional wrestlers to get into acting and names like The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista have all found success in Hollywood. Bobby Lashley has appeared in a few films throughout his career, but it doesn’t seem that acting is something he’s focused on.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Reportedly Considered For Major Marvel Role
There are several WWE stars who have managed to successfully make the jump to the acting world and in recent years fans have seen major names like The Rock, John Cena and Batista appear in big budget films. You never know who might be the next WWE star to break into Hollywood as some talents seek to branch out.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
411mania.com
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling
– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Rule Of Thumb Concerning Interim Championships
AEW has certainly gone through a lot of development and changes since 2019. This includes the company introducing interim titles, which remain a controversial decision even now. After Thunder Rosa was just stripped of her title, and the company changed their own championship history, the question remains how Tony Khan’s company considers these decisions.
Wrestling Observer Live: Survivor Series, RAW report, AEW and Dynamite line-ups, more!
Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including AEW and NXT line-ups, the world famous RAW report, Survivor Series with two Hell in a Cell matches on Saturday, Cain Velasquez, Seth Rollins face or heel, and tons more. A fun show as always so ...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on the Situation With Thunder Rosa Relinquishing the AEW Women’s Title
As PWMania.com previously reported, Thunder Rosa relinquished her AEW women’s championship to Jamie Hayter. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said the following:. “The deal with Rosa was that, when she went down, she was going to lose the title at that pay-per-view...
