woay.com
Raleigh County authorities launch homicide investigation following shooting in Beckley
Police: West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
wchstv.com
Police investigating after man killed in shooting Wednesday in Beckley
WSAZ
Kanawha County deputies hopeful as search for missing man enters fourth week
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the search for 68-year-old Mark Coles enters its fourth week, new surveillance video is leaving investigators encouraged. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released surveillance video from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) Tuesday of Coles boarding a bus in Rand on Oct. 30.
UPDATE: Beckley Police release identity of victim shot and killed
WTRF
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
lootpress.com
Homicide investigation underway in Beckley
West Virginia sheriff’s office warns of jury scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area. They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of […]
WVNT-TV
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Beckley homicide identified
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 100 Block Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
Man charged with stabbing another man 4 times at Webster County home
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man four times at a residence in Webster County.
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
wchstv.com
Fayette Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting
Sudden rise in shootings in Fayette County a “coincidence” says Sheriff’s Department
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A sudden increase in violent crimes in Fayette County has some residents concerned. A shooting on Friday, November 19, 2022, sent one individual to the hospital, and just three days later on Monday, November 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a separate shooting that left one person dead. Corporal Michael Sifers […]
WVNT-TV
One dead after Fayette County shooting
wchsnetwork.com
3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County
Williamson Daily News
Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation
WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while on duty on Thanksgiving. According to the Summersville PD, Officers Hinkle and Groves were on US-19 when they saw the owl. The officers say it didn’t appear to be injured but was “acting odd.” The appropriate authorities were […]
West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks
WDTV
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
