myneworleans.com
Shop Local NOLA Encourages Shopping and Dining Local for the Holidays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Several locally owned businesses have joined Shop Local NOLA in promoting local holiday shopping and dining. Together, they are promoting NOLA Elves Local Shelves, which encourages consumers to support the local businesses in their community. This 2nd Annual Event is sponsored by Help! Air Conditioning and Trane Technologies. It offers the public an opportunity to register to win local gifts and encourages them to share their local shopping experiences on social media.
myneworleans.com
Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign
This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
myneworleans.com
Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert Returns to Mississippi River in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Algiers Economic Development Foundation proudly announces the return of its annual Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert on Dec. 3 on the Algiers batture, 200 Morgan St. from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This year’s event features an Algiers-centric line up, with the Young...
myneworleans.com
Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
