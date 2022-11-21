Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Starting tonight, the Atlantic City Police Department is beefing up its patrols around the city to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. Atlantic City is a favorite Thanksgiving week destination for many in the tri-state area. “Tonight, and throughout the week of Thanksgiving, the Atlantic City Police Department will have an increase in DWI Enforcement patrols throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” the department said. The department welcomes visitors, but warns against driving while impaired. “If you’re going to enjoy a festive time in our city with your friends The post Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
jerseyshoreonline.com
SUV Overturns In Ocean County Crash, Driver Injured
MANCHESTER – The driver from a volunteer fire department was extricated from an SUV after hitting a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle overturning Tuesday evening, police said. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. in the area of County Route 571 and Richard Road in the Ridgeway Section of...
Twin brothers charged in heroin, fentanyl drug bust in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police as well as other law enforcement have charged 16 people in a drug bust that was reportedly led by twin brothers, according to reports. Joseph and Justin Suarez, 37, are accused of leading a drug ring in Atlantic CIty’s Ducktown section as well as nearby areas, Philly Voice reported.
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area
ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail
FREEHOLD, NJ – A Shamong man who worked as a correctional officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has pleaded guilty to providing inmates with drugs in chip bags, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, New Jersey, pled guilty to second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). “Mr. Mack violated his sworn duty to protect and serve when he brought contraband into the jail for his own personal gain. By doing so, he placed his fellow officers and other inmates at the jail in danger and justice requires that The post Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail appeared first on Shore News Network.
WSAZ
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
downbeach.com
Ventnor Police charge 2 juveniles withy burglarizing vehicles
VENTNOR – Police here arrested two juveniles Monday and charged them with the alleged burglary of vehicles. It was at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 that a resident contacted the police after observing two males pulling on door handles of several parked cars in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue. The caller provided a brief description of the subjects, which was relayed to patrol units in the area.
Officer admits smuggling drugs into N.J. jail in potato chip bags
A correctional officer admitted an inmate paid him to smuggle drugs into the Monmouth County jail. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong faces up to five years in state prison, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He has also been ordered to forfeit his job and is banned from holding a public job for the rest of his life, officials said.
WBOC
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
920 ESPN
Princeton, NJ
1K+
Followers
746
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT
920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://920espnnewjersey.com/
Comments / 0