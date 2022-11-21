Read full article on original website
Ali_
3d ago
Nobody who is authorized to conceal wear & carry should ever leave their s--- at home. I'm strapped everywhere I go and a police Officer of all people and in any city in NJ of all places🤦🏾♂️. They must've got the drop and caught them loafin!
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
2 charged after sheriff’s officers seize 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200K, authorities say
Two people were arrested Monday after investigators in Paterson seized more than four pounds of cocaine worth about $200,000, authorities said. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, face various first-degree drug possession charges, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Arroyo Valentin was also...
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police
A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
Cops searching for woman wanted in N.J. liquor store stabbing, police chief says
Police in Union County said on Friday they are continuing to search for a woman wanted in the brutal stabbing of a former friend inside a Hillside liquor store last month. Daja Harris, 23, of Hillside, is accused of stabbing the 27-year-old woman multiple times in the chest and back before the victim was able to wrestle the knife away and flee. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the store in the 1400 block of North Broad Street.
16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
WTOP
Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter
ELIZABETH, NJ – After a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr., Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault. Before returning a verdict, the jury deliberated for three days. Shortly after 2 a.m. Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to a report of an altercation at Ben’s Bar in the 600 block of Meadow Street on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Oscar Melara, 28, was found severely injured, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Jillian Reyes, who prosecuted the case. Following an altercation outside The post Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson drug bust yields $200,000 worth of cocaine, sheriff says
A drug investigation yielded two arrests and $200,000 worth of cocaine on Monday, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, were arrested in Paterson and charged with various drug offenses. Valentin was additionally charged with endangering the welfare...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
Shooting at Prince George's County strip mall leaves four injured
Prince George's County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a strip mall on Wednesday evening.
Off-Duty DC Police Officer's SUV Carjacked In NJ: Report
A carjacking suspect is on the run after an off-duty DC police officer's SUV was stolen in New Jersey, officials confirmed. The incident happened early Monday, Nov. 21 in Elizabeth, city spokesperson Ruby Contreras said. The unidentified cop's badge and ID card were found in the car, which was later discovered in an unspecified location, NJ.com reports.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Man charged with killing 82-year-old father in their apartment, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man stabbed his father to death in their Hopewell Township apartment Tuesday evening, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office alleged. Joelle Jackson is charged with murder and related weapon offenses in the death of Ishmeal Jackson, 82, the office said in a Wednesday announcement. Township police responded to...
News 12
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
Man dies after being surrounded by 30 ATVs and carjacked in Harlem
A man has died two weeks after his car was surrounded by 30 ATVs in an assault and carjacking following a fender bender.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Man From New Jersey Was Sentenced For Threatening To Attack And Kill Federal Law Enforcement Officers!
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said today that a man from New Jersey was given 57 months in prison for making threats to hurt and kill federal law enforcement officers. Frank Monte, 51. New Jersey, was found guilty of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two...
