Updated 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

On3 released its second-to-last On300 ranking for the 2023 recruiting class Monday. It includes a new prospect in the top 10 and multiple recruits in new spots.

The new On300 ranking also caused programs to change places throughout the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. The top 25 teams in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings can be found below.

1. Alabama (94.818)

3 five-stars | 17 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs, No. 11 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Alabama surged to the top spot following a strong summer on the recruiting trail. They have maintained that place thanks to commitments from Downs, five-star running back Justice Haynes and five-star running back Richard Young. The Crimson Tide also have pledges from top-35 defensive backs Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell, as well as top-90 quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. At the moment, head coach Nick Saban holds commitments from 11 top-100 prospects. Two of them, four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale and four-star EDGE Jordan Renuad, committed over three days in September.

2. Georgia (93.558)

0 five-stars | 18 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Phenix City (Ala.) Central cornerback A.J. Harris, No. 33 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Georgia has maintained its No. 2 spot, despite a decommitment from four-star cornerback Daniel Harris on Nov. 14. The defending national champions’ class is led by multiple top-50 prospects, including Harris, four-star safety Joenel Aguero and four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson. Other top-100 recruits in the group include four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, four-star linebacker Troy Bowles and four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin. Kirby Smart‘s group got a boost in September and October with commitments from Lakeland (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams and Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School four-star cornerback Chris Peal.

3. Notre Dame

(93.276)

1 five-star | 20 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen, No. 19 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Fighting Irish’s class is led by Bowen, one of the top defensive backs in the cycle. Multiple programs are attempting to flip Bowen, so keeping him in the class will be a top priority for Marcus Freeman and his staff heading into the Early Signing Period. On Oct. 15, Notre Dame earned a massive win on the recruiting trail by landing a commitment from Saint Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star running back Jeremiyah Love. He is currently Notre Dame’s third-highest-ranked prospect behind Bowen and four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah. Nine of the Fighting Irish’s commits are ranked in the top 150 of the On3 Consensus.

4. Ohio State (93.128)

1 five-star | 18 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, No. 20 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Buckeyes’ class is headlined by three top-10 receivers in the 2023 cycle. They are Inniss, four-star Carnell Tate and four-star Noah Rogers, who are all top-50 prospects in the On3 Consensus. Ohio State also has a commitment from the top interior offensive lineman in the country in Luke Montgomery. On defense, Ohio State has pledges from multiple players ranked in the top 10 at their position, including four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt and four-star safety Malik Hartford. However, Ohio State lost their only running back commit when four-star tailback Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge on Nov. 16.

5. LSU (93.001)

1 five-stars | 18 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 25 total recruits

Top Commit: Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., No. 31 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Tigers’ success on the recruiting trail starts on their home turf. LSU has commitments from some of the top players in the Pelican State including Sampson Jr., four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard, four-star running back Kaleb Jackson and four-star safety Kylin Jackson. Of the top 16 players in Louisiana, eight of them are committed to the Tigers. Brian Kelly has also made a mark out-of-state, dipping into Florida and Maryland for four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown and four-star EDGE Dashawn Womack. Nearly three weeks ago, LSU went to Georgia and got a commitment from four-star interior offensive lineman DJ Chester.

6. Texas (92.816)

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 7 three-stars | 21 total recruits

Top Commit: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, No. 1 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Texas’ class has been one of the best in the nation since the commitment of Manning, a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. The Longhorns got even better this month by flipping four-star EDGE and Austin native Colton Vasek from Oklahoma. Texas’ class also contains five-star safety Derek Williams, four-star wide receivers Johntay Cook II and Ryan Niblett and four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Steve Sarkisian is making a strong impact in the Lone Star State, as his program has landed commitments from top-200 Texas prospects such as Cook, Niblett, Vasek, four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad and four-star EDGE Derion Gullette.

7. Oklahoma (92.362)

2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 21 total recruits

Top Commit: Denton (Tex.) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, No. 9 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Oklahoma’s most recent commitment was three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders, who chose the program on Nov. 20. Despite losing a pledge from Vasek, the Sooners are still rolling on the recruiting trail. Oklahoma holds commitments from six top-100 prospects, including Arnold, five-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore and four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway. The Sooners have went out-of-state to bolster their class, winning recruiting battles for prospects such as Sanders, four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green and four-star safety Makari Vickers. Oklahoma has also found talent in its own backyard with in-state four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson.

8. Florida (92.309)

0 five-stars | 17 four-stars | 5 three stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada, No. 60 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Billy Napier and his staff sparked one of the top storylines of the 2023 cycle by flipping Rashada from Miami on Nov. 10. Rashada gives the Gators a top-100 signal-caller to pair with a talented offensive class. Florida has commitments from four-star wide receivers Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III, as well as four-star running back Treyaun Webb. The Gators also have a strong defensive back group with four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, four-star cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and four-star safety Jordan Castell. Recruiting the Sunshine State is a priority for Napier, but he has also landed pledges from out-of-state, including top-75 defensive lineman Kelby Collins.

9.

Clemson (92.101)

0 five-stars | 17 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods, No. 36 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In recent recruiting classes, Dabo Swinney has landed talent at an incredibly high level. Clemson is continuing that trend with its 2023 class. The Tigers’ group is led by Woods and four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, two of the top players in Alabama. Four-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker chose Clemson on Nov. 21, giving the program five top-100 prospects. They are Parker, Vizzina, Woods, four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley and four-star interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell. The Tigers’ class is strengthened by seven other top-300 recruits, including four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson and four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin.

10. Miami (91.938)

2 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, No. 2 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Mario Cristobal pulled off a stunner by getting McClain to Coral Gables. McClain’s commitment gave the Hurricanes two Five-Star Plus+ prospects in him and five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Even though Miami lost Rashada, its class is still very talented. The Hurricanes have three other top-100 recruits in four-star EDGE Jayden Wayne, four-star linebacker Malik Bryant and four-star tight end Riley Williams. Cristobal has also used Miami’s location to the program’s advantage, landing in-state recruits like Bryant, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and four-star cornerback Robert Stafford. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes still have a commitment from three-star quarterback Emory Williams.

11. Oregon (91.470)

2 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore, No. 7 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In his first season leading the Ducks, Dan Lanning currently has the top recruiting class in the Pac-12. Oregon’s group is led by Moore and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, two top-20 prospects who figure to be future fixtures in the Ducks’ offense. Lanning has also utilized Oregon’s regional footprint to the Ducks’ benefit. Seven of Oregon’s 11 top-300 pledges are from the West including Dickey, four-star cornerback Caleb Presley, four-star athlete Cole Martin and four-star defensive lineman A’mauri Washington. The Ducks also landed three commitments in October, including four-star offensive tackle Iapani Laloulu.

12. Penn State (91.366)

0 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, No. 45 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Nittany Lions’ group is led by two offensive lineman in Birchmeier and four-star interior offensive lineman Jven Williams. Penn State’s success this cycle can be linked to landing both in-state and nearby out-of-state talent. The Nittany Lions currently have commitments from four of the seven best players in Pennsylvania in Williams, four-star linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson, four-star defensive lineman Jameial Lyons and four-star running back London Montgomery. Additionally, the Nittany Lions hold pledges from Birchmeier and four-star linebacker Tony Rojas, the two top players in Virginia. James Franklin is also making inroads in Florida with commitments from four-star cornerback Elliot Washington, a former Alabama pledge, and four-star safety King Mack. However, Penn State lost a pledge from four-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir on Nov. 20.

13. USC (91.314)

2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson, No. 3 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Trojans are one of two programs with commitments from two Five-Star Plus+ prospects. Nelson and wide receiver Zachariah Branch lead the class, alongside offensive talent such as top-40 wide receiver Makai Lemon and four-star running back Quinten Joyner. Lincoln Riley, known for his offensive pedigree, has also done a nice job building USC’s defensive group. It includes four-star EDGE Braylen Shelby and four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who are both top-115 prospects. Over the last few months, Riley boosted the trenches with commitments from four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, three-star defensive linemen Sam Greene and Deijon Laffitte and three-star EDGE David Peevy.

14.

(91.241)

1 five-star | 10 four-stars | 11 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava, No. 10 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Iamaleava is the centerpiece of Tennessee’s class and figures to be the program’s quarterback of the future when he arrives in Knoxville. However, he isn’t the only offensive player bound to succeed in the Volunteers’ high-powered offense under head coach Josh Heupel. Four-star tight end Ethan Davis and four-star athlete Cameron Seldon are two of those prospects. Meanwhile, Heupel has landed some talented defensive recruits as well, including four-star EDGE Caleb Herring, the top player in Tennessee, and top-80 EDGE Chandavian Bradley. The Volunteers landed a running back recruit on Nov. 20 in three-star tailback Khalifa Keith.

15. Florida State (89.809)

1 five-star | 7 four-stars | 7 three-stars | 15 total recruits

Top Commit: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams, No. 26 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Mike Norvell earned one of the biggest recruiting wins of his tenure by landing Williams, the No. 4 wide receiver in the country. It continued momentum from the Seminoles’ strong summer on the recruiting trail. During those months, they notched pledges from four-star EDGE Keldric Faulk, four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons and four-star running back Samuel Singleton. Singleton and Simmons are from Florida, as is four-star EDGE Lamont Green Jr., demonstrating that Florida State can keep blue-chip talent in-state. Another top-250 prospect in Florida State’s class is four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. Even though four-star interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney recently flipped to Florida, the Seminoles are showing promise in the 2023 cycle.

16. South Carolina (89.746)

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson, No. 122 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In mid-July, the Gamecocks’ class just sneaked into the top 25 of the recruiting rankings and had only six four-stars. Now, South Carolina has 10, a key reason for its rise towards the top 15. This summer was instrumental for the Gamecocks. In late August, Shane Beamer and his staff landed three top-200 commitments in 11 days from four-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, four-star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu and four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. Meanwhile, Anderson announced his pledge on July 31. These prospects helped South Carolina develop a class previously headlined by four-star linebacker Grayson Howard and four-star running back Dontavius Braswell.

17. Texas A&M (89.717)

1 five-star | 7 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks, No. 6 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Texas A&M’s class suffered a massive blow on Nov. 7 when five-star linebacker Anthony Hill decommitted from the Aggies. However, Jimbo Fisher‘s group still has another top-20 prospect in Hicks, a Five-Star Plus+ recruit. It is clear that Texas A&M is not on track for the nation’s top class like last year. However, the Aggies’ group still contains a good amount of blue-chip talent. Four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers re-committed to the Aggies after backing off his pledge to the program over the summer. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has commitments from three other top-85 prospects in four-star interior offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, four-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas and four-star safety Dalton Brooks.

18. Arkansas (89.431)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 16 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, No. 115 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In his third season in Fayetteville, Sam Pittman has Arkansas on the right track on the recruiting trail. Shamar Easter is one of the Razorbacks’ two four-star tight end commits alongside Luke Hasz. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is a top-20 player at his position, giving Pittman another key offensive commitment. Arkansas has also made strides on the defensive side of the ball thanks to pledges from Braxton and four-star athlete Micah Tease, who are top-175 prospects.

19. Louisville (89.360)

1 five-star | 7 four-stars | 7 three-stars | 15 total recruits

Top Commit: El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens, No. 28 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Cardinals’ class is led by Owens, a five-star tailback. Four-star interior offensive lineman Madden Sanker and four-star cornerback Aaron Williams are two other top-200 prospects that have Louisville’s group in the top 20. Another important 2023 recruit for the Cardinals is four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson, who has been instrumental in pitching prospects to commit to Louisville. However, Scott Satterfield and Co. have to work hard to keep top-100 wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who recently took official visits to Georgia and Texas.

20. Ole Miss (89.049)

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 13 total recruits

Top Commit: Raleigh (Miss.) linebacker Suntarine Perkins, No. 63 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Lane Kiffin has already landed commitments from Mississippi’s two top recruits. Perkins chose Ole Miss on Nov. 28, 2021, while four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams announced his pledge to Kiffin and his staff on Aug. 21. Four-star athlete Neeo Avery and four-star quarterback Marcel Reed are other talented prospects who will likely provide some offensive firepower alongside Williams in Oxford. Additionally, the Rebels got two blue-chip defensive back pledges this fall in four-star cornerback Braxton Myers and four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.

21. Michigan State (88.979)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 12 total recruits

Top Commit: Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School EDGE Bai Jobe, No. 75 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The end of October and the beginning of November saw two players decommit from Michigan State. Both four-star running back Kedrick Reescano and three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson backed off their pledges to head coach Mel Tucker and his staff. But the Spartans got back on track on Nov. 13 by landing a commitment from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown. The Spartans, whose class ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten, is led by Jobe and four-star EDGE Andrew Depaepe, who are both top-200 recruits. Michigan State has bolstered its class with other blue-chip prospects, including Brown, four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil, in-state four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson and four-star linebacker Jordan Hall.

22. TCU (88.797)

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 16 three-stars | 21 total recruits

Top Commit: Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest four-star interior offensive lineman Markis Deal, No. 103 in On3 Consensus

Summary: TCU is having a phenomenal season on the field, which is translating to recruiting. The Horned Frogs’ class climbed in the rankings on Nov. 20 following a commitment from Deal. A key reason for TCU’s recruiting success is keeping Texas players home. The Horned Frogs have 18 pledges from the Lone Star State, including Deal, four-star wide receiver Cordale Russell, four-star safety Warren Roberson, four-star defensive lineman Avion Carter and four-star running back Cameron Cook. Head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff also have commitments from talented three-stars such as EDGE Keviyan Huddleston and linebacker Jonathan Bax. On3 rates Bax higher than the rest of the industry.

23. Baylor (88.410)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 20 three-stars | 24 total recruits

Top Commit: Dripping Springs (Tex.) quarterback Austin Novosad, No. 117 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Baylor’s biggest win on the recruiting trail came over the summer when Novosad spurned offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M and stayed committed to the Bears. Even though Novosad is Baylor’s only top-150 recruit, other blue-chip talent is heading to Waco, including four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson, four-star cornerback Tay’Shawn Wilson and four-star tight end Matthew Klopfenstein. Dave Aranda has also done a great job recruiting Texas, as 19 of the Bears’ 24 commitments are from the Lone Star State.

24. Michigan (88.369)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, No. 120 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Michigan’s class has improved greatly since the spring. In July, the Wolverines landed commitments from Etta, four-star EDGE Collins Acheampong, four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman and four-star interior offensive lineman Amir Herring among others. Additionally, four-star offensive tackle Evan Link, who was thought to be deciding between Penn State and Stanford, surprisingly chose Michigan in August following an unofficial visit. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have certainly made in-state strides this cycle, as the Wolverines have pledges from three of the top 12 players in Michigan. They are Herring, four-star running back Cole Cabana and three-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan.

25. Stanford (88.363)

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 14 total recruits

Top Commit: Folsom (Calif.) tight end Walker Lyons, No. 128 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Cardinal currently have one of the best tight end hauls in the country, with top-12 commits at the position in Lyons and four-star Jaden Platt. Lyons’ commitment also coincided with one of Stanford’s strongest periods on the recruiting trail. Over 12 days in July, the Cardinal landed Lyons, four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg, four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt and three-star interior offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi. Stanford also has pledges from multiple running backs, including four-star L.J. Martin and three-star Sedrick Irvin Jr. The Cardinal’s most recent commitment was three-star linebacker Tre Williams, who chose the program on Oct. 6.