Kody Brown confesses on 'Sister Wives' that he doesn't want to see ex Christine 'ever again' after 'demeaning' goodbye

Meri Brown is out here living her best life — but her fans think it's time she cut her vacation short and head home. After Meri boasted about living life to the fullest away from her polygamous family, Sister Wives fans were quick to call her out in the comments section of one of her posts documenting her latest trip.Alongside a selfie in a car with a thermos in her hand, the reality star wrote on Instagram, "Don't mind me! Just over here enjoying my life!" 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ROADTRIPS TO DISNEYLAND WITH BFF AFTER ROBYN ADMITS SHE...

27 DAYS AGO