Kody Brown confesses on 'Sister Wives' that he doesn't want to see ex Christine 'ever again' after 'demeaning' goodbye

Kody Brown: I'm Going to Turn on Janelle Now That Christine is Gone!
Kody Brown has been absolutely unbearable to watch during this season of Sister Wives. And yeah, that’s been true for every season, but he’s extra awful this time around. We’ve seen him be mean and thoughtless towards family members, we’ve seen him completely refuse to see anything from anyone else’s point of view.
Robyn Brown's Brother Died By Suicide At 22, 'Sister Wives' Star's Late Sibling Paul Left A Note For Loved Ones: Report
Robyn Brown's brother Paul Sullivan Jr. reportedly took his own life at age 22. The Utah police report exclusively obtained by a news outlet revealed that the Sister Wives star's brother — who is the son of her late stepfather, Paul Sullivan Sr., and her mother, Allison — was found dead in his home on April 4, 2017.It was Paul's girlfriend who reportedly found him unresponsive in his apartment and immediately phoned authorities, but it was too late, as an officer confirmed he was deceased upon arrival.'SISTER WIVES' STAR ROBYN BROWN QUESTIONS THE TIMELINE OF CHRISTINE & KODY'S RELATIONSHIP...
‘Sister Wives’: a Brown Family Member Just Finally Revealed the Real Reason for the Family’s Move to Flagstaff
'Sister Wives' fans always suspected Kody Brown moved his entire family for one person. One of Kody's kids just suggested it's true.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire After Boasting She's 'Over Here Enjoying My Life' Despite Trouble At Home
Meri Brown is out here living her best life — but her fans think it's time she cut her vacation short and head home. After Meri boasted about living life to the fullest away from her polygamous family, Sister Wives fans were quick to call her out in the comments section of one of her posts documenting her latest trip.Alongside a selfie in a car with a thermos in her hand, the reality star wrote on Instagram, "Don't mind me! Just over here enjoying my life!" 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ROADTRIPS TO DISNEYLAND WITH BFF AFTER ROBYN ADMITS SHE...
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
‘Little People, Big World’: Chris Marek Spills New Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Marriage Details
'Little People, Big World' stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are starting to consider wedding plans, according to Amy Roloff's husband, Chris Marek.
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
Some ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are ‘Uncomfortable’ Watching Kody, Meri, and Robyn Brown Act ‘Divorced From Reality’
Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown appear to have formed a united family front, however, some fans are 'uncomfortable' watching them act 'divorced from reality.'
‘Sister Wives’: Christine’s Daughter Gwendlyn Brown Claims Robyn is ‘Worse in Person’
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn doesn't hold back talking about her dad's wife, Robyn Brown. She says that she's even 'worse,' than how she was portrayed on 'Sister Wives.'
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Thinks a Portrait Robyn Brown Had Commissioned Was ‘Sooo Weird,’ Fans Agree
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown and Christine Brown's daughter, is sharing insider information about her famous family on Patreon, and 'Sister Wives' fans are here for it.
Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children
Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody
Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon Addresses the ‘Disparity in Income’ Between Her and Juan Dixon Amid Prenup Discussions
Making it official — almost. Robyn Dixon isn't going down without a fight when it comes to getting a prenup before she married fiancé — and former spouse — Juan Dixon. "One of my good friends sent me a referral for a family law lawyer to start talking about the prenup and what are my […]
Tammy Slaton: I'm MARRIED! Ready to Meet My Husband?!?
On Saturday, the surprising romantic rumor because a beautiful reality for Tammy Slaton, as the 1,000-lb Sisters star got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The long-time TLC personality confirmed the amazing news herself. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez Talk Marriage: Inside Their ‘Pact’
90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm have a complicated past, but fans learned they have an even more interesting future after the revelation of their “marriage pact.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim and Veronica’s wedding plans. How Did...
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
