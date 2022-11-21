Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Devin Booker to Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Suns altercation: 'Stop pushing people in the back, man'
The Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday had a little extra drama to it thanks to one Patrick Beverley. Or Devin Booker, as Beverley would probably tell you. The fun began midway through the fourth quarter at the Footprint Center, when Booker hit Lakers guard Austin...
Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs In Pants-less Look After Devin Booker Split
Kendall Jenner is wasting no time in flaunting her sexy, single self. The Kardashians star made a major fashion statement on Sunday, November 20, when she stepped out with no pants — one day before news of her split from boyfriend-of-two-years Devin Booker made headlines.Looking ready for winter from the waste up, as Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a cozy knit sweater, she opted to leave her pants at home for her outing, simply wearing only a pair of tights and black heels while taking on the city streets, per photos. LONGTIME LOVERS KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN...
Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
Reason for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split revealed
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed the celebrity pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall dished on what exactly led to the two calling it quits once more. "Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider...
Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split
Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
People
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video
Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
realitytitbit.com
Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos
Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Kim Kardashian Accused of Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous Amid Emily Ratajkowski Romance
Yikes! Fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to make ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson jealous as he moves on from their whirlwind romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Speculation started on Thursday, November 17, after the Skims founder,...
Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number
Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Pete Davidson Looks Smitten in First Video With Rumored New Girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski
After Instagram celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi unleashed the rumors that Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were together earlier this week, the two were surprisingly quick to seemingly confirm the news. On Wednesday Nov 17, which happens to be the Saturday Night Live alum’s 29th birthday, the two were spotted together twice throughout the night.
