ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs In Pants-less Look After Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner is wasting no time in flaunting her sexy, single self. The Kardashians star made a major fashion statement on Sunday, November 20, when she stepped out with no pants — one day before news of her split from boyfriend-of-two-years Devin Booker made headlines.Looking ready for winter from the waste up, as Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a cozy knit sweater, she opted to leave her pants at home for her outing, simply wearing only a pair of tights and black heels while taking on the city streets, per photos. LONGTIME LOVERS KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
Floor8

Reason for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split revealed

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed the celebrity pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall dished on what exactly led to the two calling it quits once more. "Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider...
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy