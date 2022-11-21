ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Paul Finebaum explains how South Carolina was confident entering Tennessee game

By Steve Samra
 3 days ago
Dylan Buell | Getty Images

Nobody believed in South Carolina, but Shane Beamer didn’t want to hear any of that noise, and Paul Finebaum believes it translated to a victory for the Gamecocks over Tennessee on Saturday.

Some were writing the Volunteers their ticket to the College Football Playoff, but South Carolina forced Tennessee fans to cancel their plans. Speaking on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show, the SEC Network analyst explained how Beamer’s squad was quietly confident entering their huge upset victory last weekend.

“I can’t say I did see it, because being there, you felt a vibe of confidence in Shane Beamer and the program and excitement, but I didn’t run into fans who said, ‘Hey, we’re going to beat Tennessee.’ I mean, everyone knew what the spread was, and I think what was affecting them the most was their inability to play well against Florida,” started Finebaum. “Now that was one part of it. What Shane Beamer has done … he just doesn’t get hung up on the results. All he talks about to us and to his fanbase, and he’s very active in greeting them, is we are making a lot of progress, our guys show up every day. They don’t get hung up, they just compete. I think that’s what happened.

“That stadium at the beginning of the game was, it felt like South Carolina was playing for a Playoff berth instead of Tennessee, and I think conversely Tennessee just kind of had an easy run lately. They read the press clippings, they know what they had to do. The one thing they couldn’t overcome was a leaky pass defense, which just got blown up by Spencer Rattler in the game of his life.”

The vibes were right. Spencer Rattler was phenomenal. And Shane Beamer can now turn his confidence level up a couple decibels.

It’s been an inconsistent season for both Rattler and the Gamecocks, but a six touchdown, 400-plus yard performance has changed everything. Not only did South Carolina get an amazing win over their SEC rival, but they re-established themselves as one of the up and coming programs in the SEC.

If Shane Beamer and company can carry their confidence and swagger moving forward, more SEC teams than Tennessee will find out what the Gamecocks are all about moving forward.

