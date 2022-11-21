ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner no longer dating

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36StDq_0jIsTW8h00

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits. Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns forward ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it’s his involvement with the NBA.

Source: TMZ Staff @ People

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker (30.3 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%, 96.3 FT%, 2-2 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.

De’Aaron Fox (25.0 PPG, 8.0 APG, 3.7 RPG, 60.0 FG%, 41.7 3P%, 88.9 FT%, 3-0 record) won it. – 3:40 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:

STARTERS

Luka Doncic

Stephen Curry

Lauri Markkanen

Anthony Davis

Nikola Jokic

BENCH

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Devin Booker

Karl-Anthony Towns

Domantas Sabonis

Mikal Bridges

Ja Morant

De’Aaron Fox

ALTERNATE

Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC11:44 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXQnB_0jIsTW8h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL8LZ_0jIsTW8h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vmsht_0jIsTW8h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l56zV_0jIsTW8h00

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

it is so hard for a non-fiction book to achieve the same type of plot twist as fiction but I legitimately screamed out loud when I hit page 313 of ‘Unmask Alice’ by @RickEmerson, holy hell what an incredible piece of storytelling – 9:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Typically when we go into a game with one thing on our mind, we typically do it.”

“Getting out in transition.”

“He’s getting better and better each game.”

Devin Booker after #Suns 116-95 win vs. #Knicks. pic.twitter.com/kDY2JA9EnP7:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXLx5_0jIsTW8h00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker postgame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LE3feEOBmX7:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJrVB_0jIsTW8h00

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker was talking about the Suns starters all being in double figures and trusting his, so I asked him how enjoyable it is to have that trust when he’s doubled knowing they can make a play.

He said with a smile: “It’s the best feeling. The best feeling.” – 6:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Suns 116, Knicks 95.

Knicks fall to 8-9 on the season.

• Brunson 27-3-3

• Barrett 12 pts, 3-11 FGs

• Grimes 10-5-8

• Payne 21-7-9

• Booker 20-5-3

Knicks conclude their five-game road trip tomorrow in OKC. They’re 2-2 on it so far. – 5:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 116, NYK 95

Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P

Payne: 21 Pts, 9 Ast, 7 Reb, 7-14 FG

Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast

Lee: 15-4-4

Brunson: 27 Pts, 11-21 FG – 5:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Suns lead the Knicks 90-75.

• Brunson 24-3-3

• Barrett 12 pts, 3-9 FGs

• Grimes 9-5-7

• Booker 20-5-3

• Ayton 13-11-4 – 5:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker wondering where was the foul as he hit the back post of the basket hard on the defensive end.

On the other end, Washington Jr. for 3.

#Suns had a 11-0 run in building a 15-point lead going into the 4th. – 5:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 90, NYK 75

Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P

Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 6-9 FG

Craig: 14-4-3

Brunson: 24 Pts, 9-19 FG – 5:14 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are crashing the offensive glass even more. Must have been something they saw on film with the Knicks. Never seen Booker do it this much. They’re up to 15 second-chance points. – 5:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3.

Booker finds Ayton, with Brunson on hip, for two.

#Suns up 11. Timeout #Knicks midway through 3rd.

Biggest lead for #Suns: 11 – 5:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 55 #Knicks 53 Half

PHX: Payne 10, Booker 9. Team: 6-of-18 from 3.

NYK: Brunson 13. Team: 5-of-13. – 4:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 55, NYK 53

Payne: 10 Pts, 2-5 FG, 5-5 FT

Booker: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG

Craig: 9-3-3, 3-6 FG

Brunson: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG – 4:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Suns lead the Knicks 28-22.

• Grimes 5 pts

• Randle 4 & 3

• Payne 10 & 2

• Booker 7 & 4 – 4:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 28, NYK 22

Payne: 10 Pts, 2-3 FG, 5-5 FT

Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-7 FG

Bridges: 4 Pts

Grimes: 5 Pts, 3 Ast – 4:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. Fouled by Mitchell Robinson. #Suns up 18-9. – 3:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Knicks keep fouling 3-point shooters. Suns up 9 and Booker has a chance to make it 10 with a 4-point play. – 3:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns force turnover, get to line and Booker hits 3.

Phoenix up 5-2. – 3:43 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Eagles WRs need to take a page out of Clark from Benchwarmers’ book on this drive. Get the tape out, fellas. pic.twitter.com/c9pmoe8FPD3:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaInd_0jIsTW8h00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s a nut.”

Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s competitiveness. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SlnR09BUrn1:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlcsN_0jIsTW8h00

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he doesn’t want Booker and Bridges having high minute totals this early in the season to become a consistent thing. Trying to balance how much everyone wants to compete. – 1:49 PM

Another source adds, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch. -via People / November 21, 2022

Duane Rankin: “We’re going to have to see.” Devin Booker on FT issues. #Suns pic.twitter.com/86AabF2lLb -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 16, 2022

Duane Rankin: “No excuses, we’re down a few men.” Devin Booker as #Suns face #Warriors tonight. pic.twitter.com/8ALFsjbgPC -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 16, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Celtics Waters, Webb debut for Boston; Strickland born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Boston Celtics two way point guard Tremont Waters made his debut for the team in a 103-102 squeaker of a win over the Sacramento Kings. The former Louisiana State University Tiger had been drafted by the Celtics with the 51st pick of the NBA draft that same year and had already begun to turn heads on his assignment in the G League with the Red Claws, Boston’s developmental affiliate based in Portland, Maine.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Woj: Despite Robert Williams III likely returning by Christmas, Celtics may look to trade for another big

The time for Timelord’s return is drawing closer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that starting Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is likely to be back on the court for Boston by Dec. 25. Speaking on an episode of “NBA Countdown” during the “Woj’s Corner” regular segment, the ESPN senior writer said Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury had told him he expects the former Texas A&M star will be “back by Christmas.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What does Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have to do to win the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player award?

What does superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have to do to win the 2023 NBA Kia Most Valuable Player (MVP) award?. The St. Louis native seems to have a fair amount of what is expected of an MVP candidate under control with his team among the top teams, record-wise, in the league, and his ranking among the NBA’s top scorers.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Kobe and LeBron rank ahead of Jordan

There is no doubt that today’s generation of NBA stars looks up to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as an icon and inspiration. During his 20 years in the league, Bryant helped lead Los Angeles to five world championships while notching countless individual accomplishments and records. Along the way, he defined an entire generation and made an already rich Lakers franchise even richer, particularly in the international market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy