Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner no longer dating

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits. Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns forward ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it’s his involvement with the NBA.

Source: TMZ Staff @ People

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker (30.3 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%, 96.3 FT%, 2-2 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.

De’Aaron Fox (25.0 PPG, 8.0 APG, 3.7 RPG, 60.0 FG%, 41.7 3P%, 88.9 FT%, 3-0 record) won it. – 3:40 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:

STARTERS

Luka Doncic

Stephen Curry

Lauri Markkanen

Anthony Davis

Nikola Jokic

BENCH

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Devin Booker

Karl-Anthony Towns

Domantas Sabonis

Mikal Bridges

Ja Morant

De’Aaron Fox

ALTERNATE

Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC – 11:44 AM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Typically when we go into a game with one thing on our mind, we typically do it.”

“Getting out in transition.”

“He’s getting better and better each game.”

Devin Booker after #Suns 116-95 win vs. #Knicks. pic.twitter.com/kDY2JA9EnP – 7:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker postgame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LE3feEOBmX – 7:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker was talking about the Suns starters all being in double figures and trusting his, so I asked him how enjoyable it is to have that trust when he’s doubled knowing they can make a play.

He said with a smile: “It’s the best feeling. The best feeling.” – 6:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Suns 116, Knicks 95.

Knicks fall to 8-9 on the season.

• Brunson 27-3-3

• Barrett 12 pts, 3-11 FGs

• Grimes 10-5-8

• Payne 21-7-9

• Booker 20-5-3

Knicks conclude their five-game road trip tomorrow in OKC. They’re 2-2 on it so far. – 5:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 116, NYK 95

Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P

Payne: 21 Pts, 9 Ast, 7 Reb, 7-14 FG

Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast

Lee: 15-4-4

Brunson: 27 Pts, 11-21 FG – 5:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Suns lead the Knicks 90-75.

• Brunson 24-3-3

• Barrett 12 pts, 3-9 FGs

• Grimes 9-5-7

• Booker 20-5-3

• Ayton 13-11-4 – 5:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker wondering where was the foul as he hit the back post of the basket hard on the defensive end.

On the other end, Washington Jr. for 3.

#Suns had a 11-0 run in building a 15-point lead going into the 4th. – 5:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 90, NYK 75

Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-17 FG, 5-8 3P

Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 6-9 FG

Craig: 14-4-3

Brunson: 24 Pts, 9-19 FG – 5:14 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are crashing the offensive glass even more. Must have been something they saw on film with the Knicks. Never seen Booker do it this much. They’re up to 15 second-chance points. – 5:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3.

Booker finds Ayton, with Brunson on hip, for two.

#Suns up 11. Timeout #Knicks midway through 3rd.

Biggest lead for #Suns: 11 – 5:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 55 #Knicks 53 Half

PHX: Payne 10, Booker 9. Team: 6-of-18 from 3.

NYK: Brunson 13. Team: 5-of-13. – 4:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 55, NYK 53

Payne: 10 Pts, 2-5 FG, 5-5 FT

Booker: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG

Craig: 9-3-3, 3-6 FG

Brunson: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG – 4:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Suns lead the Knicks 28-22.

• Grimes 5 pts

• Randle 4 & 3

• Payne 10 & 2

• Booker 7 & 4 – 4:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 28, NYK 22

Payne: 10 Pts, 2-3 FG, 5-5 FT

Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-7 FG

Bridges: 4 Pts

Grimes: 5 Pts, 3 Ast – 4:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. Fouled by Mitchell Robinson. #Suns up 18-9. – 3:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Knicks keep fouling 3-point shooters. Suns up 9 and Booker has a chance to make it 10 with a 4-point play. – 3:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns force turnover, get to line and Booker hits 3.

Phoenix up 5-2. – 3:43 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s a nut.”

Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s competitiveness. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SlnR09BUrn – 1:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he doesn’t want Booker and Bridges having high minute totals this early in the season to become a consistent thing. Trying to balance how much everyone wants to compete. – 1:49 PM

Another source adds, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch. -via People / November 21, 2022

Duane Rankin: “We’re going to have to see.” Devin Booker on FT issues. #Suns pic.twitter.com/86AabF2lLb -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 16, 2022

Duane Rankin: “No excuses, we’re down a few men.” Devin Booker as #Suns face #Warriors tonight. pic.twitter.com/8ALFsjbgPC -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 16, 2022