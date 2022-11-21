ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Center Square

Michigan Democratic candidates spent $18.7 million more than Republicans

In Michigan, state-level candidates spent $157.4 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 23, 2022. Democratic candidates spent $84.6 million and Republican candidates have spent $65.9 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/23/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 307 state-level Democrats have filed campaign finance reports with the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Here are the 10 Democratic candidates who have spent the most. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Garrett Soldano joins Matt DePerno's bid to lead the Michigan GOP

Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a former candidate for Michigan governor, will run for co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party on a ticket with former attorney general hopeful Matt DePerno who is seeking to lead the state GOP. DePerno and Soldano announced their campaign on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan Republicans will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Lame duck will be quiet in Michigan Legislature as GOP control nears end

After the last midterm election, Michigan lawmakers voted on 300 bills and ended the term with an exhausting 21-hour day as Republicans looked to push through controversial legislation before Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took office.Don’t expect the next few weeks to look anything like that. Lawmakers may gather during the lame-duck period before their terms end Dec. 31, but the departing GOP majority isn’t likely to use its waning days to try passing...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor

FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
FLINT, MI
thecitizenonline.com

GHS graduate elected to second term in senate

Goodrich — State Senator Jim Runestad will return to the Michigan Senate. Runestad, a 1978 Goodrich High School graduate and former Atlas Township resident will represent the new 23rd District following his re-election Nov. 8 to a second term. “I’m incredibly honored to return to the state Senate,” said...
GOODRICH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage

DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows

People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
MIDLAND, MI
95.3 MNC

Texas lawsuit could impact Michigan’s Prop 3

A lawsuit in Texas could have an impact on access to the abortion pill in Michigan. Michigan’s abortion rights constitutional amendment has not taken effect yet, but now a new court challenge in Texas threatens to halt abortions nationwide. Bridge Michigan reports that Friday, the anti-abortion group Alliance for...
MICHIGAN STATE

