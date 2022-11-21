Read full article on original website
Michigan Democratic candidates spent $18.7 million more than Republicans
In Michigan, state-level candidates spent $157.4 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 23, 2022. Democratic candidates spent $84.6 million and Republican candidates have spent $65.9 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/23/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 307 state-level Democrats have filed campaign finance reports with the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Here are the 10 Democratic candidates who have spent the most. ...
Michigan House speaker scoffs at GOP request for 2022 election probe
House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not entertain attempts by members of his own party to launch an investigation into results of Michigan’s most recent midterm, writing in a letter to the lawmaker insisting on the probe that the request itself “sounds like … this investigation would be an empty exercise.”
Detroit News
Garrett Soldano joins Matt DePerno's bid to lead the Michigan GOP
Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a former candidate for Michigan governor, will run for co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party on a ticket with former attorney general hopeful Matt DePerno who is seeking to lead the state GOP. DePerno and Soldano announced their campaign on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan Republicans will...
In-person voting was more popular than absentees in Michigan’s midterm
In a reverse from November 2020, in-person voting was more popular than absentee voting during this November’s election in Michigan. Nearly 1.9 million people voted via absentee, making up about 42% of Michigan’s 4.5 million votes. That means about 58% voted in person.
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes historic pick for Michigan Supreme Court vacancy
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. Whitmer, a Democrat, is announcing the selection on Tuesday. Bolden will succeed Justice Bridget Mary...
Lame duck will be quiet in Michigan Legislature as GOP control nears end
After the last midterm election, Michigan lawmakers voted on 300 bills and ended the term with an exhausting 21-hour day as Republicans looked to push through controversial legislation before Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took office.Don’t expect the next few weeks to look anything like that. Lawmakers may gather during the lame-duck period before their terms end Dec. 31, but the departing GOP majority isn’t likely to use its waning days to try passing...
michiganradio.org
Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says 91% of its members say they’ll have to increase prices if the minimum wage hike takes effect in February.
Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers
With Dems steering the Legislature next year, will ‘Stop the Steal’ participants face consequences?
Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor
FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
thecitizenonline.com
GHS graduate elected to second term in senate
Goodrich — State Senator Jim Runestad will return to the Michigan Senate. Runestad, a 1978 Goodrich High School graduate and former Atlas Township resident will represent the new 23rd District following his re-election Nov. 8 to a second term. “I’m incredibly honored to return to the state Senate,” said...
bridgemi.com
No-fault insurance reform may be in play as Democrats take power in Michigan
Gretchen Whitmer open to working with lawmakers on changes to auto no-fault. Crash victims, care providers want to expand limits to health care reimbursements for crashes. Outgoing Republican House speaker says hasn’t seen a plan that wouldn’t increase premiums. Auto crash victims and providers may get another crack...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
Michigan sees COVID deaths climb despite reported case decline
Michigan’s reported COVID-19 cases per day average has dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months, while the state’s latest data update indicated an increase in coronavirus deaths. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the state reported 8,933 new cases and 275 new deaths via its weekly coronavirus...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
MLive.com
End of Saginaw’s water moratorium shutoff slashed unpaid bills total by $700K
SAGINAW, MI — When a water utility shutoff moratorium ended in July, Saginaw City Hall staff estimated there was $1.7 million total in unpaid bills from city residents. Since then, the unpaid tally dropped to about $960,000, said Lori Brown, the city’s finance director. She said many of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
Michigan reports 8,933 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed and probable cases averaged 1,276 per day over the past week.
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows
People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
95.3 MNC
Texas lawsuit could impact Michigan’s Prop 3
A lawsuit in Texas could have an impact on access to the abortion pill in Michigan. Michigan’s abortion rights constitutional amendment has not taken effect yet, but now a new court challenge in Texas threatens to halt abortions nationwide. Bridge Michigan reports that Friday, the anti-abortion group Alliance for...
