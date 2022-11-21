ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

Cat
3d ago

Oh jeez big deal the narcissists PR team earning their almighty dollar. Wish they would retire long with their buddy Elton.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Trip to Boston Reportedly Doesn't Have Much 'Sizzle Factor' Ahead of Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The upcoming trips to the East Coast for Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales sure feel like dueling royal engagements — even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their senior roles behind. Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to their time in Boston, but there is a lot of pressure to deliver positive headlines and lots of royal goodwill during the visit. Right now though, the focus is on Harry and Meghan and their Robert...
BOSTON, MA
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy