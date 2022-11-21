Read full article on original website
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
Myanmar frees US citizen as part of mass prisoner release
Myanmar authorities announced on Thursday that they are releasing an American citizen along with three other international detainees as part of a mass prisoner amnesty program. U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo — along with Australian economist Sean Turnell, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week.
US News and World Report
Released Australian Adviser Supports Sanctions Against Myanmar Officials
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia should sanction Myanmar's military government and the regime's bankers, Sean Turnell, the Australian economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi said in his first interview since being released from a Myanmar jail last week. Speaking to The Australian newspaper on Monday, Turnell described...
White House reporter was grabbed and shoved after human rights question in Bali
A White House pool TV producer was knocked off balance and pushed by a man wearing a white mask with the Chinese flag on it as she asked President Biden whether he would talk about human rights in his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. The man...
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
msn.com
North Korea threatens to take stronger measures if US does not stop «military provocations»
North Korea's Foreign Ministry warned Tuesday that it may consider applying "stronger follow-up measures" if the United States continues "military provocations," referring to military moves carried out next to Seoul. A spokesman for the North Korean Department has denounced that the joint air exercises carried out by the allies, called...
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
For Rohingya refugees, rising dangers and a long road to repatriation
As Southeast Asian leaders gather in the Cambodian capital this week for a regional summit, the escalating violence in Myanmar is atop the agenda, but Rohingya refugees and activists are urging that the plight of those driven out of the country is not forgotten. More than five years after escaping...
Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers
Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. “Our goal is to make sure that these people that are profiting from the violence, that are part of a corrupted system, are facing accountability,” she...
China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD
China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
Brazil's democracy was attacked but survived, says electoral judge
(Reuters) - Brazil’s democracy prevailed under attacks during elections in October by far-right social media militias that sought to discredit the voting system, the head of the national electoral authority said on Monday.
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Xi Jinping tells China’s army to focus on preparation for war
Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army to “focus all its energy on fighting” in preparation for war, a Chinese Communist party mouthpiece has reported. Pictures of Xi, who recently secured a third term as party leader, in his army uniform during a visit to a command centre featured prominently on the front page of the People’s Daily on Wednesday.
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
