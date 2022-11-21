ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea

The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
Myanmar frees US citizen as part of mass prisoner release

Myanmar authorities announced on Thursday that they are releasing an American citizen along with three other international detainees as part of a mass prisoner amnesty program. U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo — along with Australian economist Sean Turnell, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman...
Released Australian Adviser Supports Sanctions Against Myanmar Officials

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia should sanction Myanmar's military government and the regime's bankers, Sean Turnell, the Australian economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi said in his first interview since being released from a Myanmar jail last week. Speaking to The Australian newspaper on Monday, Turnell described...
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers

Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. “Our goal is to make sure that these people that are profiting from the violence, that are part of a corrupted system, are facing accountability,” she...
China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD

China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Xi Jinping tells China’s army to focus on preparation for war

Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army to “focus all its energy on fighting” in preparation for war, a Chinese Communist party mouthpiece has reported. Pictures of Xi, who recently secured a third term as party leader, in his army uniform during a visit to a command centre featured prominently on the front page of the People’s Daily on Wednesday.

