ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
920 ESPN

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

Sinatra, Bruce … Jonas Brothers? Most popular Christmas songs by NJ artists

For some it's still too early, but many across New Jersey are already listening to nonstop Christmas music at this point in the year. The Garden State is no stranger to iconic Christmas classics, even whole albums full of them. The 1957 LP "A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra" was certified platinum, signifying sales of more than a million units, by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2003.
920 ESPN

Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
920 ESPN

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
920 ESPN

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
920 ESPN

920 ESPN

Princeton, NJ
1K+
Followers
746
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://920espnnewjersey.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy