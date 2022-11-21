Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
NJ congressman slams Ticketmaster as ‘Anti-hero’ after Taylor Swift meltdown
If you ask one of New Jersey’s congressmen, that Taylor Swift lyric sums up Ticketmaster’s massive ticket meltdown this week — while the ticket retailer has pointed a finger at automated bots used by scalpers. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, riffed on some other lyrics...
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
Sinatra, Bruce … Jonas Brothers? Most popular Christmas songs by NJ artists
For some it's still too early, but many across New Jersey are already listening to nonstop Christmas music at this point in the year. The Garden State is no stranger to iconic Christmas classics, even whole albums full of them. The 1957 LP "A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra" was certified platinum, signifying sales of more than a million units, by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2003.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
David Portnoy’s New Jersey pizza reviews that got 7+ ratings
If you own a pizzeria in New Jersey and you want it to be a hit, get a positive review from David Portnoy. If the Barstool Sports founder gives your place a positive review, there could be lines out the door and up the block. So I figured with the...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
The favorite Thanksgiving stuffing of NJ is actually too obvious
This is probably an unpopular opinion but stuffing is my favorite Thanksgiving side dish. I’m not a turkey fan which is usually the highlight of the holiday dinner, but not in my book. My mom makes the best cornbread stuffing. She throws some sausage in there so you get...
Two new epic roller coasters announced for Steel Pier in Atlantic City
The historic Steel Pier in Atlantic City, N.J. is renowned for "1,000 Feet of Fresh Air Adventure & Over-the-Ocean Outdoor Fun". That boardwalk adventure and fun is about to surge like the rising tide. Not one but two brand new roller coasters are coming to the amusement park within the next three years.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
