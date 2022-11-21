ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive

The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
