It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO