Cobra Air-X Women’s Irons Review

When it comes to irons, most women want something that’s lightweight and really easy to use while visually instilling feelings of confidence. The Cobra Air-X women’s irons put great big ticks in these important boxes.

For starters, they are very lightweight to swing, with weight savings being made in both the head and the grip. These marry with a bespoke ‘ultralite’ women’s 48-gram shaft to give you an iron that, to me, felt totally effortless to swing. What I liked though, as a better player, was that the light weight feel didn’t come at the compromise of clubhead stability or awareness.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

The head felt very controllable through the hitting area and my resulting draw-bias shots were repeatable. I really did find that I was able to dial into my new distances very quickly. Talking of which, what impressed me the most about the Air-X was how far these irons flew - about one club longer than my own - which got me questioning whether I should consider switching into them myself. When I looked into the reason for this more thoroughly, I discovered that the lofts are stronger than most distance irons through the set, which means a typical 7-iron effectively launches more like a 6-iron.

Of course the compromise of a bigger, cavity-back game-improver head size like this is that it’s very difficult to do much with the ball flight other than hit it straight. But let’s face it, that’s what the inconsistent golfer this model is aimed at wants to achieve. If you want shot-shaping versatility, you probably want to opt for a smaller low-handicap iron .

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

The offset is particularly pronounced on the long-irons which, in my opinion, as the harder clubs to hit in the bag, is exactly where you need it. The offset is progressive through the set so that it is much easier to square the face at impact in the long irons and eliminate the slice. By the time you get to the shorter irons, where you want more finesse, it really isn’t that noticeable. My ball flight was high with a pleasing draw, so I have no doubt they will go a long way to straightening out the slice that haunts so many women’s iron play.

The only negative for me was the firm feel off the face. I prefer the softer, more responsive feel of a forged head. The fiery repulsion was consistent no matter whether I hit shots out of the middle, heel or toe - no nasty feedback vibrations from off-center strikes. This was thanks to the variable thickness face that is thinner in the heel and toe to enhance off-center performance.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

I also loved the soft satin sheen to the finish. It looks as though it’s going to be very durable and resistant to scratching over time, ensuring your new set of women's irons won’t look tired or dated too fast. The subtle dashes of soft pink on the back of the head give it a lovely feminine touch and shop shelf appeal.

You can buy the Cobra Air-X as a stand-alone 7-iron set (5-iron through to sand wedge) or as a combo with hybrids that complement. There are also some cracking Air-X fairway woods and a very impressive Air-X women's driver to match. If you can afford to splash out on the lot I think they’re great value, you’ll get perfect distance gapping throughout your set and have lots of fun playing them.

