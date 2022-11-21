ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to young fan after World Cup goal

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0US8g5_0jIsPMPp00

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration.

Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2 on Monday, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in waves.

Far from this being a flippant or spontaneous reaction, the Manchester City forward was actually keeping a pledge he made to an 11-year-old boy called Finlay, who has cerebral palsy.

City and England fan Finlay wrote to his favourite player earlier this year, referencing Grealish’s close bond with sister Holly, who also has the condition.

“I wish there were more people in the world just like you who treat people with disabilities the same as anyone else,” Finlay wrote.

Grealish followed up with a letter of his own and also made a surprise visit to meet Finlay in person at a football session run by the City In The Community programme.

It was there that he pledged to dedicate his next goal to Finlay, who initially suggested the more challenging dance move ‘the worm’ before settling on the arm gesture Grealish recreated in Qatar.

Speaking after the game, Grealish told ITV: “I said to him that the next time I score I would do the celebration for (him).

“I don’t know how he’d rate my dance moves – to be honest I ain’t the best dancer, unless it’s later on in the night – but, honestly, I had to do it and I think he’ll be buzzing at home that it happened in a World Cup instead of the Premier League.”

He added: “To score a World Cup goal is something you dream of when you’re a little kid. To do that was unbelievable.”

Grealish also took to Twitter after the victory over Iran to send a message that read, “For you Finlay,” alongside a clip of the original video and a picture of his celebration.

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed Grealish for his gesture.

Southgate said: “He’s a lovely human being. He obviously has a situation with his own sister and that would mean that he’s very aware of the power he can have.

“He’s a kind person, so we’re very fortunate. We work with a group of players who have a hunger to play, they’re a pleasure to work with.

“They have humility, but they also think about this and it’s unusual to have a group like we’ve got.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group B...
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
The Independent

Iran strike late to leave Wales on the brink after Wayne Hennessey receives World Cup’s first red card

“Don’t take me home” became an anthem of Wales in 2016 but the danger is they will soon be booking their flights. The latest of late drama felt a fatal blow to their hopes of extending their stay in Qatar, goals in the 98th and 101st minutes earning Iran the victory they thoroughly deserved but which thanks to a combination of the uprights, the most marginal of offsides and some inspired goalkeeping, they seemed set to be denied.Yet Wayne Hennessey’s day will not be remembered for his stops from Sardar Azmoun and Saeid Ezatolahi, crucial as they seemed at the...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran player ratings as Wayne Hennessey sent off in dramatic World Cup defeat

Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as Iran claimed a last-minute win in their Group B clash. Iran scored twice in the final moments that leave Wales on the brink of crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage. Ali Gholizadeh had a goal ruled out for offside in an even first half, but it was Iran who dominated after half time. Sardar Azmoun and then Ali Gholizadeh both hit the post in a matter of moments as Wales survived with Wayne Hennessey making a brilliant save from Saeed Ezatolahi.Wales had to play the closing moments with 10...
The Independent

Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after crushing late defeat to Iran

Wales’ hopes of making the knockout stages of the World Cup were left hanging by a thread following a 2-0 defeat to Iran.Substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Rezaeian Ramin  struck in stoppage time to secure only Iran’s third World Cup victory and one they fully merited at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.Robert Page’s players had described this as a must-win game after drawing against the United States, but Wales were second-best throughout and lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the closing stages.Wales will now have to beat England in their final group game on Tuesday to...
The Independent

Gareth Bale urges ‘gutted’ Wales players to ‘pick ourselves up’ ahead of decisive England match

Wales football captain Gareth Bale says his side are devastated after a late defeat to Iran at the World Cup 2022 on Friday - but have to quickly get ready to go again.The Dragons conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-0 to their Asian opponents, leaving them bottom of Group B with just one fixture left to play.That is against England next week and the Welsh will have to find a way to win if they are to reach the knock-out stage - and even that now relies on other results going their way.Speaking to BBC Sport at...
The Independent

When do England and Wales play in the 2022 World Cup?

England and Wales will meet at the World Cup.The Three Lions and Dragons have been drawn in the same group - Group B - in Qatar alongside the United States and Iran.England began their tournament with an impressive win over Iran before Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured a share of the points for Wales with the US.Both have designs on making progress deep into the tournament meaning the meeting between the two is likely to be crucial.Here’s all you need to know about the game:When do England play Wales?Wales and England meet on Tuesday 29 November at Ahmed bin...
The Independent

‘We’re dealing with a freak’: Meet Adam Azim, the 20-year-old boxer scaring world champions

It is a chilling statement uttered with the most flattering of intentions: “We’re dealing with a freak.”Those are the words of boxing promoter Ben Shalom, speaking over Zoom, pacing back and forth in a room that appears to have just a few small windows – just below the ceiling, along the back wall. You’d think he was a military commander fruitlessly planning how to take down Godzilla, but the Boxxer chief is in fact on the side of the monster in question here.And that monster is Adam Azim. It might seem an odd way to describe the 5ft 8in, 20-year-old...
The Independent

England’s route to World Cup final at Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Welsh collapse after Hennessey red

Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales.Wales, who had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off late in the match, looked to have survived the Iranian onslaught in their Group B encounter at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, before substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi found the net and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win with seconds left.Iran had come out fighting in the second half and hit the post twice in a matter of...
The Independent

England vs USA predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup match

England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group B...
The Independent

England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?

Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
The Independent

Wales fans miss World Cup match with Iran due to permit card problems

A host of Wales fans were unable to attend their second World Cup game against Iran on Friday after being turned away at the airport.Many supporters attending the finals in Qatar are staying in Dubai and flying into Doha for the fixtures, but dozens are reporting that the Hayya permit card required to get into the country for games has failed to function properly, resulting in them being denied entry.This comes despite some of those same fans having attended Wales’ other game, a 1-1 draw with USA in their Group B opener, earlier in the week. On this occasion,...
The Independent

England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup game online and on TV

England take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the pack in midfield as a result, as they look to remain unbeaten...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Ecuador prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Netherlands could effectively seal their passage to the last-16 with victory over an Ecuador side who are also looking to make it two wins out of two at the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game on Sunday while the Dutch scored two goals in the closing stages to beat Senegal 2-0 as well.Enner Valencia is Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer and now has a tally of five World Cup goals following his brace on opening night, while Cody Gakpo was the man who broke the deadlock for Louis van Gaal’s Holland side...
The Independent

Qatar vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from crucial Group A clash

Qatar and Senegal go head-to-head in a crucial World Cup 2022 group stage clash after both sides lost their opening fixtures. The tournament hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador on the opening day of the competition whilst Senegal conceded two late goals to lose to the Netherlands by the same scoreline.Victory for either side will keep them in touch of a place in the knockout rounds but the loser of today’s game is out of the tournament with one more group match yet to play. Should Qatar triumph this afternoon it would be a huge blow for...
The Independent

Voices: The Top 10 rhyming hometown-based nicknames

This list started when I did Top 10 Jesters, one of whom was the “Jester from Leicester”, also known as Mark Selby, a snooker player. Ministry of Quiz, a Twitter account dedicated to quizzes, suggested that Selby could feature in another league table. 1. The Muscles from Brussels – Jean-Claude Van Damme. Nominated by Ministry of Quiz.2. The Sinner from Pinner – Jane March, actor, who acquired the nickname after starring in the risque The Lover in 1992. Another from Ministry of Quiz.3. The Pistol from Bristol – Tony DiStefano, motocross racer. Nominated by Richard Morris.4. The Mouth of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy