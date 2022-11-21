NC State football commits in action: Week 14

Photo from Daemon Fagan

NC State’s class of 2023 football commits continued their final run at a state championship in the playoffs this week. The Wolfpacker put together all of the top performances from the future of the program.

On3 Consensus three-star cornerback Brandon Cisse

Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High

Last game: Brandon Cisse‘s senior season came to an end following a 44-42 triple overtime loss to Manning (S.C.) High in the first round of the Class AAA South Carolina state playoffs.

Season Stats: 42 receptions for 764 yards, 1220 all purpose yards, 37 tackles, 13 passes defended, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 10 total touchdowns.

Team record: 5-6

On3 Consensus three-star wide receiver Kevin Concepcion

Charlotte (N.C.) Julius L. Chambers High

Last game: Kevin Concepcion‘s season ended with a 17-16 North Carolina 4A Independent school state playoff loss to Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds High.

Season stats: 29 catches for 519 yards and 4 touchdowns, 13 rushes for 156 yards and 2 scores in 9 games.

Team record: 9-3

On3 Consensus three-star safety Tamarcus Cooley

Rolesville (N.C.) High

Last game: Tamarcus Cooley had one of the best individual performances of the entire season, catching 6 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, making 7 tackles, including 2 for loss, and returning an interception 60 yards. Rolesville defeated Wake Forest (N.C.) High 42-28 in the quarterfinals of the 4A North Carolina state playoffs.

Team record: 10-3

On3 Consensus four-star safety Daemon Fagan

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High

Last game: American Heritage and NC State safety commit Daemon Fagan defeated Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 49-0 in the second round of the 2M FHSAA Football state playoffs. In two playoff games, the program has allowed a total of 7 points. Fagan finished the game with 2 total tackles, a fumble recovery and a defended pass.

Season stats: 61 tackles (23 solo, 4 tackles for loss), 10 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions.

Team record: 11-1. American Heritage is ranked No. 12 in the country by MaxPreps.com.

On3 Consensus three-star running back Kyron Jones

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School

Last Game: Kyron Jones and Charlotte Christian fell 55-13 to Providence Day in the North Carolina independent schools Division-I state playoffs. The running back carried the ball 9 times for 32 yards and caught one pass for -2 yards. He also made 1 solo tackle.

Season stats: 127 carries for 1,346 yards and 16 scores plus 20 catches for 196 yards and 3 more TDs . Has added 43 tackles, including 2 for loss, a sack, 1 fumble recovery and 3 pass breakups.

Team record: 10-3

On3 Consensus three-star safety Zack Myers

Arden (N.C.) Christ School

Last game: Christ School lost 51-14 to Providence Day in the second round of the North Carolina independent schools Division-I state playoffs. Zack Myers told The Wolfpacker two weeks ago that he is dealing with a lower-body injury, and it appears he did not play in the playoff game.

Season stats: 25 total tackles (including 17 solo and 4 tackles for loss), 2 interceptions and 5 passes defended on defense; 25 receptions for 636 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense.

Team record: 6-6

On3 Consensus three-star offensive tackle Obadiah Obasuyi

Alpharetta (Ga.) High

Last game: Alpharetta and Obadiah Obasuyi lost 35-14 to Rome (Ga.) High in the second round of the Georgia Class 6A state playoff.

Team record: 8-4

On3 Consensus three-star offensive tackle Darion Rivers

West Charlotte (N.C.) High

Last game: Darion Rivers and West Charlotte lost 22-19 to Kings Mountain (N.C.) High in the third round of the North Carolina 3A state playoffs.

Team record: 7-6

On3 Consensus three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley

Boone (N.C.) Watauga High

Last game: Watauga and Isaiah Shirley lost 33-27 to Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford High in the North Carolina 4A state playoffs. The defensive lineman finished the game with 5 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

Season stats: 70 tackles (32 solo, 15.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 passes defended and 6 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown.

Team record: 10-2

On3 Consensus three-star offensive lineman Kamen Smith

Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central High

Last game: Kamen Smith and Wilkes Central lost its first-round playoff matchup 22-12 to Concord (N.C.) Robinson High.

Team record: 7-4

On3 Consensus three-star offensive tackle Charlie Symonds

Watertown (Conn.) The Taft School

Last game: The Taft School and Charlie Symonds defeated Lakeville (Conn.) Hotchkiss School 38-12 to end its season 4-4.

Team record: 4-4

On3 Consensus three-star quarterback Lex Thomas

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High

Last game: Lex Thomas confirmed his season with Heritage is over in an Instagram post.

Season stats: The quarterback completed 41 of 58 passes for 534 yards and 3 touchdowns over three games. He has also rushed for 182 yards on 20 attempts and added 3 more scores.

Team record: 7-4

On3 Consensus four-star tight end Javonte Vereen

Havelock (N.C.) High

Last game: Javonte Vereen and Havelock’s season ended after a 49-42 loss to Jacksonville (N.C.) High in the second round of the North Carolina 4A state playoffs.

Season stats: The four-star NC State-commit caught 72 passes for 1,098 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 36 yards and 5 more scores. He also has 2 interceptions on defense and a passing touchdown.

Team record: 9-3