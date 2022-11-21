ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson currently suspended, per Nick Saban

By Clint Lamb
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has not played in either of the team’s last two games, which includes Ole Miss and Austin Peay. That had some wondering where the JUCO product has been. On Monday, coach Nick Saban revealed the reasoning behind Jackson’s recent absence.

“He’s suspended right now,” Saban revealed to reporters when asked about Jackson.

We knew it either had to be something disciplinary or injury related. Jackson has only played in three games on defense for Alabama this season. That includes one start against Texas, but he hasn’t been seen on defense since Week 3 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Through his first 26 games in Tuscaloosa, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound junior has only played 197 snaps with two starts. Granted, one of those starts came against Georgia in the national title game back in January. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s been targeted 10 times, allowing five receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown.

One thing has been apparent since in his time: he’s a physically impressive cornerback, but he struggles carrying receivers vertically. In his two starts, he allowed 50 yards on two catches against Georgia and and 68 yards on two catches against Texas. That’s an average of 29.5 yards per catch.

In his career, Jackson has produced 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections. He’s a pretty good player when he’s able to keep things in front of him, as he’s very physical coming downhill and delivering big hits. Here he is against Utah State working his way through the blocking receiver on the screen:

Unfortunately, Saban didn’t provide any more details for Jackson’s absence. In other words, we don’t know how long he’ll remain out. With current starter Eli Ricks also dealing with a concussion, Alabama has been left somewhat thin at corner with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold as the two starters.

Hopefully, Ricks will be able to return this weekend for the Iron Bowl.

“Ricks has cleared concussion protocol, so I think he’ll be able to start practicing Monday,” Saban said after the game on Saturday.

