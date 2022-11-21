ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh previews Michigan's rivalry matchup with Ohio State

By Clayton Sayfie
 3 days ago
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh conducted his Monday press conference ahead of his team’s final regular season game at Ohio State this Saturday (noon ET on FOX). Watch video from his press conference below.

MMQB: Positives, negatives and what it means from Michigan football narrow win over Illinois

Michigan football’s FPI projections, College Football Playoff odds entering OSU week

Blake Corum vague on injury status

Michigan running back Blake Corum spoke with TheWolverine.com and a small group of reporters Sunday. Click here for the full story and/or read a snippet below.

All 110,000-plus at The Big House held their breath Saturday, when Michigan Wolverines football junior running back Blake Corum went down with a left knee injury late in the second quarter of a 19-17 win over Illinois. After walking gingerly to the locker room, Corum came back in for a carry in the second half but was held out after that. Speaking with four reporters Sunday as he handed out turkeys he donated to families in need, Corum briefly discussed the injury.

“The knee is fine,” Corum said. “It will get better. I will be back.”

Asked if he will give it a go next Saturday in Michigan’s biggest game of the season at Ohio State, Corum replied with, “I’ll be there.”

“It’s fine,” he added, responding to a question on if he underwent further tests Sunday.

