Miami, FL

Byron Jones still not practicing, Mike McDaniel optimistic about a return in 2022

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have had a tough time keeping up with injuries in their secondary this season.

A number of key players have/will miss significant time. Cornerback Trill Williams and safety Brandon Jones both suffered torn ACLs and cornerback Nik Needham had a torn Achilles.

Throughout all this, Miami has been waiting on the return of cornerback Byron Jones, who had offseason Achilles surgery that’s kept him from practicing or playing all season.

After the bye week, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked to provide an update on Jones’ PUP situation, but he didn’t have much of one. He told reporters that “nothing’s changed” and he’s “hopeful and optimistic” that Jones will play at some point in 2022.

The Dolphins could really use Jones back right now. Undrafted rookie Kader Kohou has been lining up opposite Xavien Howard, and he’s been impressive, but having Jones back would make life much easier. That’s especially the case when Keion Crossen, who has stepped up to play more defensive snaps, is dealing with a shoulder injury that could keep him off of the field.

