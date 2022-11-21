Read full article on original website
A good man scorned
3d ago
Paid of mines, but i can understand those needing it to be cancelled. I blame the plandemic and poor leadership in US.. So who am i to judge those who are financially affected..
Reply(1)
26
YukiJudai91
3d ago
As a millennial it's a little funny hearing loser boomers not want this but collecting their SSI like its nothing. We all paid for that
Reply(6)
18
Roman Girl
3d ago
Lord, we need your Divine intervention to get this approved. We know many are judging the president negatively but he only wants to help as many Americans as possible. We are not asking for a complete wipeout but just for some assistance and if there are people who will get their loans wiped out, I thank you in advance. Amen, 🙏💜🙏.
Reply(8)
14
