Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why
Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin has dropped more than 65% this year.
Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
After losing almost all of his fortune, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried said he's about to break down exactly what went down at the crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried has posted a series of cryptic tweets spelling out: "What happened." His crypto exchange FTX has collapsed, tanking his fortune by around 94%. "This is all as I remember it, but my memory might be faulty in parts," Bankman-Fried tweeted Tuesday. Sam Bankman-Fried said he was "improvising" when...
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried
In an interview with Insider, Kevin O'Leary explained his next move now that FTX, a company he invested in, filed for bankruptcy. The "Shark Tank" investor said he's moving his assets to Canada, and will no longer keep funds in unregulated exchanges. He also broke down details of his phone...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
With rising mortgage rates and persistent inflation, millions are worried about a looming recession. But some experts say our attention should be elsewhere.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
