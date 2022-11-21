ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert

On Monday, Todd Chrisley, 54, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely serve the majority of the years-long prison sentences handed down to them by a judge, according to a legal expert. On Monday, Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the...
'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud

Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Portraits Of The Whole Family

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.

