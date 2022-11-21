On Monday, Todd Chrisley, 54, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely serve the majority of the years-long prison sentences handed down to them by a judge, according to a legal expert. On Monday, Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the...

2 DAYS AGO