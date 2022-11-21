Read full article on original website
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert
On Monday, Todd Chrisley, 54, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely serve the majority of the years-long prison sentences handed down to them by a judge, according to a legal expert. On Monday, Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the...
Todd and Julie Chrisley 'victimized' Nanny Faye by asking her to 'take the stand and lie,' prosecutors say
"Todd and Julie Chrisley are a walking crime wave," an assistant US attorney told the court Monday, adding that they "lie and cheat" at every chance.
'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud
Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Portraits Of The Whole Family
Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
