This Is a Sign You Need to Paint Your Trim Black

White trim is so yesterday, as many people not only like to change the color of their home's walls but also the baseboards and trim. I can't blame them. Nothing is more visible than spotting dust and dirt on white anything.

TikTok account @houseofjwls did exactly that and painted their trim black, as they share their home makeover in this video.

I certainly think the black looks better than the generic white. It also goes better with the green-painted walls, as it contributes to their Victorian-Gothic aesthetic.

As you can see in the other videos, they're slowly transforming their home into a gothic destination, which looks pretty cool.

And with over 200K likes the video received, the TikTok community also agrees with the creators' choice of painting their home's trim black. One person suggested that they paint their ceiling black as well, which - according to the couple - will be next on the list.

But of course, a dark home isn't for everyone, as wall color could change the mood. However, to each their own.

Having a home painted in black has become more popular over the years but unfortunately, it's not renter-friendly.

If you're curious about how your home will look with black walls, you could try out contact paper instead, as this is renter-friendly and easy to remove. You could even use contact paper on your floors. By the way, the green they used is called "Cedar Path" by Benjamin Moore, in case you were wondering.

