Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas running back James Jointer announces decision to enter transfer portal

By Alex Weber
 3 days ago
Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With just one week left in the regular season, Arkansas is already seeing some roster movement. Monday afternoon, the Hogs lost one of their talented youngsters as true freshman running back James Jointer Jr. announced he will put his name in the transfer portal and look for a new home after just one season in Fayetteville.

Jointer announced the news on his own, writing “Thank you Arkansas” on a Twitter post, which also included the below statement declaring his intention to enter the portal. Check it out, straight from the man himself:

“It was a childhood dream of mine to be an Arkansas Razorback, I’m blessed that I’ve been able to live that out and for that, I will forever be grateful. My time at the University of Arkansas will be with me forever, and the state of Arkansas will forever have a special place in my heart. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. After careful consideration and prayer, Ive decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Three-star running back James Jointer Jr. out of Little Rock, AR was the nation’s No. 646 overall prospect, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. On3 ranks Jointer as the No. 35 running back and the sixth-ranked overall player in Arkansas.

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
