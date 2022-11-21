Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
See truck barely scrape under Onondaga Parkway Bridge (video)
Salina, N.Y. -- A truck has finally fit under the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a truck traveling on the Onondaga Lake Parkway went under the parkway bridge and scraped part of its roof off, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Compared to the...
Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
localsyr.com
Victim killed by SUV in Clay identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday evening the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and Moyer’s Corners Fire Department responded to an accident involving an SUV. The SUV had struck a pedestrian on the 7300 block of Oswego Road, in the Town of Clay. Today, the victim has...
Second person dies in Clay house fire, family says
Clay, N.Y. — The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies identify man fatally hit by SUV in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A man who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool, deputies said. Gleason was found unconscious and with severe injuries around 5:18 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oswego Road in the town of Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
syracuse.com
Syracuse doctor goes to Ukraine to rebuild faces marred by war: ‘They’re tough as nails’
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse surgeon recently traveled to Ukraine to fix the faces of soldiers and civilians disfigured and scarred by bullets, bombs and shrapnel in the Ukraine-Russia war. He volunteered to help rebuild the jaws, eye sockets and faces of patients from ages 10 to over 70,...
WKTV
Woman dies from injuries following 3-vehicle crash in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A 71-year-old woman involved in a three-vehicle crash in New Hartford last week died from her injuries on Sunday, according to New Hartford Police. Marcia Pritchard, of Clark Mills, was driving down Route 5 around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
Police looking to ID Lansing theft suspect
New York State Police are looking to identify a man who they say stole several items from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Lansing, New York.
Syracuse woman admits driving high in crash that killed passenger; gets 2 to 6 years in prison
Syracuse, NY — A woman admitted Monday that she was high on drugs at the time of a high-speed crash on Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse that left her car in flames and killed her passenger. Aeriel Freeman, 31, will spend 2 to 6 years in prison under a...
cnycentral.com
Cabin of tractor-trailer catches fire on Old Liverpool Road Tuesday morning
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies and the Liverpool Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire on Old Liverpool Road near School Road shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. The front cabin of a Bud Light tractor-trailer sustained significant damage, our crew on the scene observed. The driver...
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County jury acquitted two men Tuesday of an East Side ambush murder after deliberating for five hours in the afternoon. Quonta Albert and Kadeem Arrindell-Martin were found not guilty of hunting down Anthony Perry, 36, and Albert shooting him nine times, as Perry walked his dog on May 3, 2020.
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Woman charged with drug driving, side-swiped tractor trailer
RICE TWP. — A woman from Syracuse, N.Y., thought she was traveling on the New York State Thruway after she initiated a several mile purs
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
New Hartford Police Officer Injured in Large Fight at Movie Theater
A New Hartford Police Officer was injured during a fight at the Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford, according to a release by the police department. Police say, back on November 19th at about 9:50 p.m., New Hartford Police responded to the cinema located in the Orchard Plaza after a report of a disorderly group of juveniles who allegedly refused to leave the premises. Police say, upon arrival they encountered approximately 12 to 15 juvenile males and females who were refusing to leave. Police say the youths were acting disorderly.
Comments / 0