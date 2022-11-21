Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla Appears To Have Ordered Plethora Of New TSMC Self-Driving Chips
It seems Tesla CEO Elon Musk is determined to "solve" self-driving, and Tesla has been working on its Autopilot system and Full Self-Driving Beta capability for years. As we recently reported, the US EV maker is now moving forward with its single-stack FSD Beta Version 11, and reports suggest the company has also placed a huge order for chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).
insideevs.com
Nidec To Build Large EV E-Axle Factory In Mexico
Nidec, the Japanese electric motor manufacturer, plans to build a new EV drive unit factory in Mexico. The company's CEO Shigenobu Nagamori revealed in a recent interview with Nikkei that about 100 billion JPY ($715 million) might be invested in the construction of the new plant. The project could potentially...
insideevs.com
Buick To Launch Its First Ultium-Based EV In China This Year
Buick has announced it will introduce its first Ultium-based electric vehicle, a five-seat SUV, in China later this year. Customer deliveries of the battery-powered model will start in the first half of 2023, with a second Ultium-powered electric vehicle to follow later in the year. This means Buick will have two Ultium-based EVs on sale in China many months before the brand's first EV in the US—also an SUV built on the Ultium platform—debuts in 2024.
torquenews.com
University Of Cambridge Team Discovers Why EV Batteries Degrade; Tesla, Other Automakers Grateful
An investigation from the University of Cambridge has found the reason why electric car batteries lose efficiency and degrade throughout their lifecycle; very good news for Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, GM, NIO, Kia, and many other EV manufacturers, as they will be able use the findings to improve existing technologies in a critical area.
Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian
George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
insideevs.com
US: More Than 70% Of Plug-Ins On Road Were Assembled In North America
The US is becoming more and more self-sufficient in terms of plug-in electric car production thanks to a huge wave of new investments across the EV industry. However, even before, local production was responsible for the majority of sales, so there is nothing to complain about. The Department of Energy...
Jalopnik
Tesla Shareholders Want a Stock Buyback After Years of Gains Are Wiped Out
Tesla investors want Elon Musk to do something about the company’s quickly dipping stock prices, President Joe Biden is “directly” involved with negotiations to avoid a railroad strike, and Nissan is looking to ease customers and dealers into the EV future. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster
In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Ford (F) - Get Free Report and Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.
insideevs.com
Polestar Manufactures 100,000th Polestar 2 Electric Sedan
Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began. The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.
insideevs.com
VW Brand Electric Pickup For US Unlikely To Happen This Decade
Volkswagen badly needs a pickup in the United States, but its top executives appear to have different opinions on this topic. The company's new North America head Pablo Di Si thinks VW US dealers are right to demand a pickup truck, and believes any new pickup that Volkswagen potentially brings to market needs to be electrified. Using the purpose-built EV platform that Volkswagen Group is designing for Scout Motors, its independent US brand, sounds like a good idea, but things are more complicated than that.
insideevs.com
Lucid Now Offers Ready To Deliver Air EVs On US Customer Website
Lucid Group has added a "Ready to Deliver" section on its website for US customers who don't want to place a custom order and then wait weeks or months for their Air luxury EV to be delivered. The EV startup says this is "the most convenient way to put Lucid...
TechCrunch
Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”
Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
CNBC
defensenews.com
insideevs.com
The LMX 56 Is A Crazy Electric Mountain Bike With Loads Of Power And Tech
Those of you who follow Formula E may be familiar with Spark Racing. The company has been at the helm of research and development alongside Renault in the all-electric racing series for ten years now. For the upcoming 2023 season, Spark Racing will continue its run in Formula E, proving that confidence in the company’s prowess is very high.
