Also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, psychedelic mushrooms have become quite popular due to the intense trip they can give people. The good thing about mushrooms is that they are not merely for recreational use. As a matter of fact, these can be used for medical purposes, and advocates have used this argument to decriminalize their use. Ultimately, this led to Oregon becoming the first U.S. state to legalize the use of shrooms. Other states like California, Washington, and New York are yet to follow suit.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO