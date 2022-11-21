Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Lolo Zouaï Reaches for the Sky
Lolo Zouaï Reaches for the Sky: R&B-hyperpop star Lolo Zouaï told us about her Sky Ferreira experience. Lolo Zouaï: My most memorable concert was the 2nd concert I ever attended as a teenager: Sky Ferreira at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. She was my idol at the...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
L.A. Weekly
The Shrine for Peggy Gou
The Shrine for Peggy Gou: South Korean, Berlin-based deep house/trance DJ and producer Peggy Gou will likely thrive in the gorgeous surroundings of the Shrine. It’s been a while since Gou released the Moment EP, but she’s known for her killer sets and this will be no exception.
L.A. Weekly
1975 OK All Across the USA
1975 OK All Across the USA: Cheshire, UK, alt-rockers The 1975 released the Being Funny in a Foreign Language album this year, a month ago in fact, and have seen it receive wide critical acclaim. They even found time to badmouth Metallica, but hey, when people are listening you might as well say something silly. Check them out at the Forum, with BLACKSTARKIDS.
L.A. Weekly
What Psychedelic Mushrooms Grow in California?
Also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, psychedelic mushrooms have become quite popular due to the intense trip they can give people. The good thing about mushrooms is that they are not merely for recreational use. As a matter of fact, these can be used for medical purposes, and advocates have used this argument to decriminalize their use. Ultimately, this led to Oregon becoming the first U.S. state to legalize the use of shrooms. Other states like California, Washington, and New York are yet to follow suit.
L.A. Weekly
The Essential Thanksgiving Edible List 2022
Our 2022 holiday edible list is sure to have grandma higher than gas prices after a Russian invasion. Some things will feel a bit more traditional than others; some will get you higher than others. What’s most important is that they’re all a great starting point for members of your family that are yet to experience mind-altering substances. That being said, you’re in charge. You don’t want Uncle Billy tripping balls and being convinced the cranberry sauce is trying to attack him, so ease people into all this stuff.
Comments / 0