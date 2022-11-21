Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families
For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Happy Thanksgiving
Ever wonder what Thanksgiving was like in the early days of Flagler County?. Last week as we started to think about the upcoming holiday, I began to wonder what the first Thanksgiving in Bunnell or Flagler County must have been like. Reaching out to the area’s historians, researcher and author...
palmcoastobserver.com
Calendar: Attend Palm Coast's tree lighting ceremony
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
palmcoastobserver.com
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host Veteran Central Florida WESH 2 Reporter Claire Metz December 13
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is set to host their December Holiday Celebration Dinner Meeting featuring veteran WESH 2 Reporter and Anchor Claire Metz, on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM at the Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, in Palm Coast, FL. SPEAKER TOPIC. Metz will provide a bi-partisan...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
Adena Golf & Country Club hopes to reopen
Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Stronach International Inc., announced that his company now owns Adena Golf & Country Club in Ocala. Stronach developed the club in 2015. The golf course was named by “Golf Digest” magazine as one of the Best New Courses in America shortly after it opened in 2015. The club abruptly closed in the summer of 2018, however, due to a family dispute that led to years of litigation.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
orlandoweekly.com
The Ormond Beach home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice is on the market (and you need to look inside)
Ron Rice passed away at the age of 81 in May. The founder of Hawaiian Tropic — the sun tan lotion company that found fame due in part to its pageants and models — kept a massive Ormond Beach home. That house is on the market and a look inside gives everything you might expect from a mogul turned pageant-runner.
palmcoastobserver.com
FPC takes first, second and audience's choice wins at 2022 MedNexus challenge
Two Flagler Palm Coast High School seniors won first place in the 2022 University of North Florida MedNexus Innovation Challenge. UNF partnered with the City of Palm Coast to host this year's challenge, themed on improving sleep quality in young adults. The challenge was open to high school students in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia Counties, competing in teams of two to five. The presentations and winner announcements were held on Nov. 16 at Palm Coast City Hall.
wogx.com
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
