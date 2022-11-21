ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Happy Thanksgiving from Somerville

Joe Blankenship gives us a taste of Thanksgiving, Somerville style. You get up early to run in the Gobble Gobble Gobble race, then retire to the Burren to slake that thirst you've worked up:
Here are the best townie bars in Boston and beyond

Readers recommended more than 60 bars, calling their favorite a "local treasure." Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and you’ve probably been working hard to make this holiday a memorable one. Planning a celebration can be stressful, though, and perhaps the only thing you really want to do is find a good place to unwind and take a breather.
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester

WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
Wee Home In Southie captured by Streetscape Curator, Matthew Hickey

Have you ever stopped and looked at the houses in your neighborhood…we mean, really looked?. Well, local artist and streetscape curator Matthew Dickey is constantly looking for interesting homes, buildings, and architecture in the Boston area. He has over 38,000 followers on Instagram, and his feed is filled with gorgeous photos of homes tucked away in neighborhoods, plus their history.
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Mattapan’s Main Streets moving to a re-branding

The Mattapan Square Main Streets has been revived with new leadership that is going to canvass the community to re-imagine and re-brand the area for businesses and residents. With Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays in mind, many have dreams that one day the business corridor in Mattapan Square will be teeming with shoppers and holiday cheer, and officials at Main Streets hope they can bring back the destination aspect of the Square with the new energy at their organization.
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
