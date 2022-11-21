Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
universalhub.com
Happy Thanksgiving from Somerville
Joe Blankenship gives us a taste of Thanksgiving, Somerville style. You get up early to run in the Gobble Gobble Gobble race, then retire to the Burren to slake that thirst you've worked up:
‘Disco roller rink’ themed Tenderoni’s restaurant set to open in Boston
Renowned chef, restaurateur and TV personality Tiffani Faison is set to officially open the second location for her nostalgic Tenderoni’s brand pizza parlor and grinder shop this week — and it hopes to be as groovy as its ‘70s and ‘80s vision. Themed as a throwback...
The Great 8: New signs installed around Castle Island + Pleasure Bay
Thanks to $75,000 in funding from the Community Preservation Act, Friends of the Boston Harborwalk has installed eight new signs around Castle Island and Pleasure Bay!. You can learn about the history, harbor vessels, birds, and more via these new signs. A little walking tour of education!. The signs include:
Boston Globe
Here are the best townie bars in Boston and beyond
Readers recommended more than 60 bars, calling their favorite a "local treasure." Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and you’ve probably been working hard to make this holiday a memorable one. Planning a celebration can be stressful, though, and perhaps the only thing you really want to do is find a good place to unwind and take a breather.
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester
WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
Wee Home In Southie captured by Streetscape Curator, Matthew Hickey
Have you ever stopped and looked at the houses in your neighborhood…we mean, really looked?. Well, local artist and streetscape curator Matthew Dickey is constantly looking for interesting homes, buildings, and architecture in the Boston area. He has over 38,000 followers on Instagram, and his feed is filled with gorgeous photos of homes tucked away in neighborhoods, plus their history.
Police ask for public’s help IDing woman who flipped tables, bit employee at Roxbury restaurant
The incident happened at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say flipped tables and bit an employee at a Roxbury restaurant Sunday. Boston police said in a news release...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Dorchester Reporter
Mattapan’s Main Streets moving to a re-branding
The Mattapan Square Main Streets has been revived with new leadership that is going to canvass the community to re-imagine and re-brand the area for businesses and residents. With Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays in mind, many have dreams that one day the business corridor in Mattapan Square will be teeming with shoppers and holiday cheer, and officials at Main Streets hope they can bring back the destination aspect of the Square with the new energy at their organization.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Boston 25 News
Happy Tanks-giving: Ernie Boch Jr. giving away free gas ahead of holiday weekend
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ernie Boch Jr. is once again giving away tens of thousands of gallons of free gas on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Boch is hosting a “Happy Tanks-giving” event at Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 in Norwood. A spokesperson for Boch...
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
