NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash4Life
07-26-31-37-44, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four; Cash Ball: one)
Double Play
04-13-27-28-36-37
(four, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Pick 6 Lotto
04-22-23-32-33-41
(four, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $3,200,000
Powerball
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
Pick 3
9-5-5, Fireball: 2
(nine, five, five; Fireball: two)
Pick 4
1-7-7-0, Fireball: 2
(one, seven, seven, zero; Fireball: two)
Cash 5
06-19-25-26-42, Xtra: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $386,000
Midday Pick 3
2-5-5, Fireball: 6
(two, five, five; Fireball: six)
Midday Pick 4
4-1-0-0, Fireball: 6
(four, one, zero, zero; Fireball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Comments / 0