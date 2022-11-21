Programs poised for big finishes during the Early Signing Period

Exactly a month remains until the Early Signing Period kicks off on December 21, and a number of big names still remain uncommitted in the On3 Consensus.

That includes nearly a dozen five-star prospects, all but one of whom (five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor) are expected to sign in December. Extend beyond the five-stars, and there’s also a handful of uncommitted top-100 prospects set to come off the board in the next four weeks; and we can’t forget about the flips. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, 88 Power Five commits flipped to another P5 program, a number it wouldn’t be surprising to see exceeded this year.

As we close in on the recruiting silly season, all eyes are on the final On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings — and which teams have a chance to move up over the next few weeks. Here are seven teams who could make significant moves down the stretch.

Alabama

It has been a disappointing season in Tuscaloosa by Alabama’s standards, but that hasn’t affected the Crimson Tide much at all with their top targets. It’s a very real possibility — probably even likely — that Alabama finished with the country’s No. 1 class given the number of targets still out there.

At the top of that list are five-stars Keon Keeley, James Smith, Qua Russaw and Desmond Ricks. They’re battling Ohio State for Keeley and LSU and Florida for Ricks, but never underestimate Nick Saban in December. Smith and Russaw are high on the Tide, with Russaw trending in their direction on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Georgia

The Bulldogs currently hold the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class behind SEC rival Alabama, but Kirby Smart and Co. overtaking the Crimson Tide isn’t out of the question. Georgia sits as the major favorite for five-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba, and is very much in the mix with five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, five-star tight end Duce Robinson and On3 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs.

Georgia has one of the deepest classes in the country as it stands now, and they’re the only team ranked among the top seven to not currently have a five-star commit. Expect that to change, and with a lot of momentum on the field, UGA could close in dramatic fashion.

LSU

Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge has been a rousing success, with the Tigers sitting just outside of the College Football Playoff top four and a berth in the SEC championship game secured. LSU has been equally as successful on the recruiting trail, holding the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class as we bear down on December. The Bayou Bengals have 25 commits already in the fold, but a few big targets still remain.

They’re considered the odds-on favorites for five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, with his announcement expected on December 22. The aforementioned Nyckoles Harbor could take his last visit to LSU in January before a decision is made, the Tigers are also in pole position for top-50 defensive back Javien Toviano. And keep an eye on five-star Texas safety commit Derek Williams out of New Iberia (La.) Westgate, whom the the Tigers would love to flip and keep home.

Oklahoma

Brent Venables’ first year in Norman has been a challenging one, as he quickly rebuilt a roster decimated by Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. But the on-field struggles haven’t been a deterrent for top recruits, as OU sits comfortably inside the top 10 with a pair of five-star commits — QB Jackson Arnold and EDGE Adepoju Adebawore. The Sooners aren’t done big-game hunting though, as they work feverishly to flip five-star Texas A&M defensive line commit David Hicks and five-star Notre Dame safety commit Peyton Bowen. Both were in Norman over the weekend for the Sooners’ win over Oklahoma State, and there’s some juice around Venables’ program as we wind toward mid-December.

Oregon

Despite a season-opening blowout loss to Georgia and a setback to Washington earlier this month, Dan Lanning has Oregon humming on the recruiting trail. The Ducks also have a pair of five-star commits with quarterback Dante Moore and wideout Jurrion Dickey, but they too aren’t going into the night quietly with some top prospects committed elsewhere. David Hicks recently took an unofficial visit to Oregon, and the Ducks have long been a contender for him. At the same time, they’ve made a big move with five-star Iowa offensive tackle commit Kadyn Proctor, who officially visited Eugene last weekend. ScoopDuck.com’s Justin Hopkins placed a flip pick in the Ducks’ favor in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, and they’re going to take this fight all the way until signing day.

Texas

The Longhorns are one of only a handful of programs already with two five-star commits in this class, and they’re trending strongly for a third. After decommitting from Texas A&M earlier this month, five-star Denton (Texas) Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill visited the Longhorns. And they’ve quickly become the favorite for the nation’s top linebacker this cycle.

Texas also remains in the mix for Duce Robinson and is working hard to flip four-star wide receivers Jaden Greathouse (Notre Dame) and DeAndre Moore Jr. (Louisville).

Auburn

It’s been an ugly season for Auburn — both on the recruiting trail and on the field. The firing of Bryan Harsin leaves the Tigers with just 11 commits as we close in on December. But what the Tigers do in hiring their next head coach could have as big of an impact on recruiting as anything over the next few weeks. Ole Miss head man Lane Kiffin has been rumored as the favorite to land the job, and he could bring with him a number of commits to The Plains. But five-stars James Smith and Qua Russaw, along with four-star Georgia commit Bo Hughley and four-star Ohio State commit Jelani Thurman are very much names to keep an eye on.

All four have been on campus multiple times this fall and will be priorities for whoever takes over the job.