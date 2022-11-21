ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

1-2-7, FB: 6

(one, two, seven; FB: six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Analysis: Winning isn't always most important stat for QBs

Zach Wilson found out wins and losses aren’t the only stat that matters. The New York Jets benched Wilson this week despite his 5-2 record as a starter. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, has struggled in his sophomore year. He has the NFL’s second-worst passer rating and was awful in a 10-3 loss at New England on Sunday. The 23-year-old Wilson then failed to take accountability after the game. The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are also switching QBs but they have nothing to lose. Both teams are heading nowhere. Sam Darnold replaces Baker Mayfield in Carolina. Kyle Allen is expected to take over for Davis Mills in Houston.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession

PHOENIX (AP) — Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last ballots were counted. However, defeated Republican Kari Lake has not conceded and has worked since the election to draw attention to voters who say they were affected by a problem with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” Ducey said in a statement. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.” Ducey called to congratulate Hobbs the day after The Associated Press and other news outlets called the race, but he had not made a public statement about the outcome before Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold inauguration on New Year's Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will kick off her second term with the new year. A website launched by her administration devoted to inaugural festivities announced a governor’s inaugural ball slated for Jan. 1. The site includes a countdown clock until inauguration day. Retired state Rep. Deborah Armstrong and Victor Reyes, the governor’s legislative director, have also been announced as the ball’s co-chairs.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
579K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy