ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football vs. Ohio State

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCefS_0jIs6URX00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s finally here — game week, The Game. The biggest, most important rivalry in all of sports. And both teams enter Week 13 with everything on the line, and both being undefeated.

On Saturday around 4 p.m. EST, one team will no longer have that advantage.

Michigan football meets Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday in one of the biggest versions of the rivalry we’ve seen to date. The Wolverines enter ranked No. 3 while the Buckeyes are No. 2. The winner advances to the Big Ten Championship game with an almost certain berth into the College Football Playoff. The loser likely goes to the Rose Bowl.

On Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the rivalry and the impending game. Here is everything he had to say.

Is Ohio State different this year?

Yeah, I think they’re a really good team, improved team. It’s a tremendous team. And we’re very grateful to be in this position to be playing in this game. Winner takes the East, winner takes all right there. So, strong opponent.

And it’s the kind of situation that gives you the opportunity to display how strong our team is. There’s no need to hate, be grateful for the opponent. It’s like superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are. They have a lot of players that are really good. They got great players. We got great players. They have great coaches. We have great coaches, they have players with Heisman habits. We have players with Heisman habits. And congratulations, be grateful for having the opportunity to play this kind of big game

What did last year's win do for the program and rivalry?

It’s where we’re at now. And like I just said, those are my thoughts on — it’s just a real honor. It’s a real honor to be in this position to be able to test yourself physically, mentally, emotionally. We know it’s our toughest test of the year. And I think we’re going to find that we’re made of the right stuff.

His message to J.J. McCarthy this week

Have at it. You know, it’s pretty cool. Coming off of a game you had, fourth-quarter comeback win in the last minute. Game-winning drive. That doesn’t happen to quarterbacks that often and to be in that situation, first time and win it. He’s just he’s got it.

Talked about turning water to wine — I think I made that comment back in the summer that he had that ability. Shouldn’t drop the snap, but drops the snap, goes down on one knee, has a presence before he touched the ball to lift his knee off the ground, pick it up, get out of the pocket, pick up a critical first down. He’s got it. And it’s so glad that he’s, he’s on our team. And he’s just, he’s fiercely protective of the team. He’s a tremendous teammate. But he’s got that he’s got that grit and determination to that. All into one package is a tremendous mix of Jim and Megan McCarthy. Mix of each.

I’m wouldn’t tell him anything more than that, just go have at it.

Anything he's still unsure of going into the game?

Oh, yeah, I’m always searching to understand just exactly where we’re at, and where our opponent is, and been spending the better part of yesterday and today doing that through — watching it on the tape, too. But also just, I spent part of my morning talking to some of the parents on our team. And that was super enlightening. But as I said, I think you’re gonna find that we’re made of the right stuff.

Is he glad he didn't go to the NFL given this season?

How I feel right now, my decision, or just I can answer that question: I don’t want to write your whole article for you here, but how I feel is what I said. I’m just so, so pleased with this team. I just want to congratulate them for putting them in the position, for them putting themselves in the position that they’re in. And it’s just a tremendous honor to be able to go play against this kind of opponent, with these kinds of circumstances, in that kind of setting. In Ohio Stadium, with the championship of the Big East — or the East side of the Big Ten Conference at stake, to be tested. That way it’s something that an honor and we’re super excited about it.

How important is this 'happy mission?'

Yeah, I didn’t call happy warriors. As I said, there’s no need to be to hate it’s or anxiety or anger or anything like that. It’s about being grateful — it is Thanksgiving week. Yeah, grateful for this opportunity, these circumstances, grateful to be tested against this opponent at this time.

What is 'the right stuff?'

Got a great group of players who are happy warriors, and they’re on a happy mission. And it’s a tight-knit team that has paid the price, they have taken on every challenge to this date, and they’ve attacked it and ready to play every single game for 60 minutes. And I love this team. I think they’re made of the right stuff.

What makes C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. so good?

Yeah. I talked about players that have Heisman habits. They have players that have Heisman habits. We have players that have Heisman habits. No question, C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have Heisman habits — tremendous players.

Having played at OSU, what does he tell J.J. about it?

At this point, the things I share with J.J. — just have at it. And that’s when we tell all our players: it’s an honor. It’s tremendous. Congratulations. Put yourselves in this position. You paid the price. You’ve done the work, now let it rip.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":

Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Justice Sueing carries OSU to victory

The Ohio State basketball team wanted to leave Maui 3-0. After losing their first game against San Diego State, that wasn’t going to happen. But they had a chance on Wednesday afternoon to make sure that they left 2-1 after taking on Texas Tech. That’s exactly what they did....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy