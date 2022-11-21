What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football vs. Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s finally here — game week, The Game. The biggest, most important rivalry in all of sports. And both teams enter Week 13 with everything on the line, and both being undefeated.

On Saturday around 4 p.m. EST, one team will no longer have that advantage.

Michigan football meets Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday in one of the biggest versions of the rivalry we’ve seen to date. The Wolverines enter ranked No. 3 while the Buckeyes are No. 2. The winner advances to the Big Ten Championship game with an almost certain berth into the College Football Playoff. The loser likely goes to the Rose Bowl.

On Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the rivalry and the impending game. Here is everything he had to say.

Is Ohio State different this year?

Yeah, I think they’re a really good team, improved team. It’s a tremendous team. And we’re very grateful to be in this position to be playing in this game. Winner takes the East, winner takes all right there. So, strong opponent.

And it’s the kind of situation that gives you the opportunity to display how strong our team is. There’s no need to hate, be grateful for the opponent. It’s like superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are. They have a lot of players that are really good. They got great players. We got great players. They have great coaches. We have great coaches, they have players with Heisman habits. We have players with Heisman habits. And congratulations, be grateful for having the opportunity to play this kind of big game

What did last year's win do for the program and rivalry?

It’s where we’re at now. And like I just said, those are my thoughts on — it’s just a real honor. It’s a real honor to be in this position to be able to test yourself physically, mentally, emotionally. We know it’s our toughest test of the year. And I think we’re going to find that we’re made of the right stuff.

His message to J.J. McCarthy this week

Have at it. You know, it’s pretty cool. Coming off of a game you had, fourth-quarter comeback win in the last minute. Game-winning drive. That doesn’t happen to quarterbacks that often and to be in that situation, first time and win it. He’s just he’s got it.

Talked about turning water to wine — I think I made that comment back in the summer that he had that ability. Shouldn’t drop the snap, but drops the snap, goes down on one knee, has a presence before he touched the ball to lift his knee off the ground, pick it up, get out of the pocket, pick up a critical first down. He’s got it. And it’s so glad that he’s, he’s on our team. And he’s just, he’s fiercely protective of the team. He’s a tremendous teammate. But he’s got that he’s got that grit and determination to that. All into one package is a tremendous mix of Jim and Megan McCarthy. Mix of each.

I’m wouldn’t tell him anything more than that, just go have at it.

Anything he's still unsure of going into the game?

Oh, yeah, I’m always searching to understand just exactly where we’re at, and where our opponent is, and been spending the better part of yesterday and today doing that through — watching it on the tape, too. But also just, I spent part of my morning talking to some of the parents on our team. And that was super enlightening. But as I said, I think you’re gonna find that we’re made of the right stuff.

Is he glad he didn't go to the NFL given this season?

How I feel right now, my decision, or just I can answer that question: I don’t want to write your whole article for you here, but how I feel is what I said. I’m just so, so pleased with this team. I just want to congratulate them for putting them in the position, for them putting themselves in the position that they’re in. And it’s just a tremendous honor to be able to go play against this kind of opponent, with these kinds of circumstances, in that kind of setting. In Ohio Stadium, with the championship of the Big East — or the East side of the Big Ten Conference at stake, to be tested. That way it’s something that an honor and we’re super excited about it.

How important is this 'happy mission?'

Yeah, I didn’t call happy warriors. As I said, there’s no need to be to hate it’s or anxiety or anger or anything like that. It’s about being grateful — it is Thanksgiving week. Yeah, grateful for this opportunity, these circumstances, grateful to be tested against this opponent at this time.

What is 'the right stuff?'

Got a great group of players who are happy warriors, and they’re on a happy mission. And it’s a tight-knit team that has paid the price, they have taken on every challenge to this date, and they’ve attacked it and ready to play every single game for 60 minutes. And I love this team. I think they’re made of the right stuff.

What makes C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. so good?

Yeah. I talked about players that have Heisman habits. They have players that have Heisman habits. We have players that have Heisman habits. No question, C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. have Heisman habits — tremendous players.

Having played at OSU, what does he tell J.J. about it?

At this point, the things I share with J.J. — just have at it. And that’s when we tell all our players: it’s an honor. It’s tremendous. Congratulations. Put yourselves in this position. You paid the price. You’ve done the work, now let it rip.