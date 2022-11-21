Read full article on original website
smithcountyinsider.com
The results are in! Winners of the 2022 Smith County Insider ‘Best of the Best’ Awards
The results are in and the votes have been tallied for the first ever Smith County Insider ‘Best of the Best’ Awards. Nominations were taken for two weeks, the nominations were compiled onto a ballot, then voting began on November 9 and ended on November 21. Voting and nominations were done via Google Forms. 1,046 people casted a vote!
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
ucbjournal.com
Wheaton, Porter proclaim Sat. Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday
Pictured above from l. to r.: Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton, CityScape Executive Director Lorie Krauss, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter and Chamber of Commerce Director Amy New. “Small Biz Bucks” will help you save this shopping season. Cookeville – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday across the country. After...
Important Information about the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County
Here are the dates for drop offs, sign-ups, and other important information for the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County. Coffee County Rescue Squad (2270 Murfreesboro Highway Manchester) Friday Nov 25th 3pm till 6pm. Saturday Nov 26th 10am till 2pm. Friday Dec. 2nd 10am till 2pm. Saturday Dec....
ucbjournal.com
Livingston to receive Downtown Improvement Grants
Funding supports improvements to building facades and outdoor public spaces. Nashville – Livingston, along with 15 other cities will soon be the recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants courtesy of the State of Tennessee. “Downtown districts and main streets are central to Tennessee’s economic growth and community development,” said Gov....
Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
ucbjournal.com
Local Raymond James Branch packs shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child
Pictured above from l. to r., back row: Adam Cunningham, Bill Scruggs, Matt Brown, Cassie Brown, Jessica Lamb. Front Row: Katie Eldridge, Hayley Smith and Lindsay Maxwell. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need. COOKEVILLE- Raymond James...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing
Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
wjle.com
Costly Solution May Be Needed to Replace Faulty Courthouse HVAC System
For more than five decades, the present-day DeKalb County Courthouse has served as home to the court system, offices of local public officials, the election commission, veteran services and for meetings and other purposes. Built in 1970 through the federal model cities program, the courthouse has served the county well...
mainstreetmaury.com
Business booming for Lebanon deer processor
With deer season underway, guns are booming and so is business at Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon. “In past years we’ve processed between 800 and 900 deer, and we anticipate about the same number again this season,” says Chris Walker, who four years ago took over the business formerly called Lebanon Locker, assisted by wife Terri.
For Safer Conditions Manchester Police changes parking along Christmas Parade Route
Manchester Police Department is changing the parade parking along the Christmas Parade route this year. There will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. They will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes. Manchester Police is...
WKRN
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Black Friday...
ucbjournal.com
CRMC Endocrinology Office and Diabetes Center to temporarily suspend services
Cookeville – Effective January 1, 2023, Cookeville Regional Medical Center will temporarily be suspending the services offered through the CRMC endocrinology office and the Diabetes Center. Efforts to recruit endocrinology providers to the area continue. “Endocrinology continues to be an area that is difficult for recruitment but remains a...
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Veterans Historical Society announces Veteran of the Year
“To be recognized as the Veteran of the Year in Grundy County is such an honor and so undeserving,” said Tonya Nunley Garner. “Serving my country only benefited me and it was never a sacrifice. I was, and am still, a very fortunate veteran. Being in the military helped to shape me into the woman I am today. The leadership skills that I got while serving made me a better wife, mother, and employee. Those were skills I would have never gotten anywhere else.”
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
ucbjournal.com
Livingston’s Christmas in the Country kicks off on black Friday
Livingston – On Nov. 26 Livingston’s Christmas in the country will kick off on the historic downtown square. The yearly event always begins the day after Thanksgiving and will continue on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event offers a tree lighting,...
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
police1.com
Video: Semi drives through downed power lines near Tenn. cops directing traffic
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Dash cam footage released by the Cookeville (Tenn.) Police Department shows a close call between officers, a semi and downed power lines. According to WSMV News, the driver of the semi reportedly did not see an officer directing them away from downed power lines that had overtaken a roadway. Video shows the semi driving through the power lines, causing the lines to snap and sparks of electricity to fly.
Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line
The single-vehicle crash happened on Willow Avenue near Lone Oak Drive and severely damaged a utility pole, causing power outages and lane closures for hours.
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
