Baxter, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sumner County Source

These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Wheaton, Porter proclaim Sat. Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday

Pictured above from l. to r.: Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton, CityScape Executive Director Lorie Krauss, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter and Chamber of Commerce Director Amy New. “Small Biz Bucks” will help you save this shopping season. Cookeville – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday across the country. After...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Livingston to receive Downtown Improvement Grants

Funding supports improvements to building facades and outdoor public spaces. Nashville – Livingston, along with 15 other cities will soon be the recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants courtesy of the State of Tennessee. “Downtown districts and main streets are central to Tennessee’s economic growth and community development,” said Gov....
LIVINGSTON, TN
On Target News

Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
MANCHESTER, TN
ucbjournal.com

Local Raymond James Branch packs shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child

Pictured above from l. to r., back row: Adam Cunningham, Bill Scruggs, Matt Brown, Cassie Brown, Jessica Lamb. Front Row: Katie Eldridge, Hayley Smith and Lindsay Maxwell. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need. COOKEVILLE- Raymond James...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing

Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Costly Solution May Be Needed to Replace Faulty Courthouse HVAC System

For more than five decades, the present-day DeKalb County Courthouse has served as home to the court system, offices of local public officials, the election commission, veteran services and for meetings and other purposes. Built in 1970 through the federal model cities program, the courthouse has served the county well...
mainstreetmaury.com

Business booming for Lebanon deer processor

With deer season underway, guns are booming and so is business at Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon. “In past years we’ve processed between 800 and 900 deer, and we anticipate about the same number again this season,” says Chris Walker, who four years ago took over the business formerly called Lebanon Locker, assisted by wife Terri.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Black Friday...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

CRMC Endocrinology Office and Diabetes Center to temporarily suspend services

Cookeville – Effective January 1, 2023, Cookeville Regional Medical Center will temporarily be suspending the services offered through the CRMC endocrinology office and the Diabetes Center. Efforts to recruit endocrinology providers to the area continue. “Endocrinology continues to be an area that is difficult for recruitment but remains a...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Grundy County Veterans Historical Society announces Veteran of the Year

“To be recognized as the Veteran of the Year in Grundy County is such an honor and so undeserving,” said Tonya Nunley Garner. “Serving my country only benefited me and it was never a sacrifice. I was, and am still, a very fortunate veteran. Being in the military helped to shape me into the woman I am today. The leadership skills that I got while serving made me a better wife, mother, and employee. Those were skills I would have never gotten anywhere else.”
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
police1.com

Video: Semi drives through downed power lines near Tenn. cops directing traffic

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Dash cam footage released by the Cookeville (Tenn.) Police Department shows a close call between officers, a semi and downed power lines. According to WSMV News, the driver of the semi reportedly did not see an officer directing them away from downed power lines that had overtaken a roadway. Video shows the semi driving through the power lines, causing the lines to snap and sparks of electricity to fly.
COOKEVILLE, TN

