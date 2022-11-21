Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done
The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
otakuusamagazine.com
Eternal Boys Anime to Run for 24 Episodes
An update came through for the new original anime Eikyu Shonen Eternal Boys, which first premiered on Fuji TV in Japan on October 10. The series is now planned to air for half a year for a total of 24 episodes. Arriving along with the announcement is a new video showing the anime’s in-story idol group and their debut song fittingly titled “Eternal Boys.”
epicstream.com
Behind Every Star Kdrama Episode 7 Spoilers: Squid Game Actor Heo Sung Tae Appears As Savior of Method Entertainment
Will Chun Jane be able to score Heo Sung Tae’s “yes” in Behind Every Star Episode 7?. Behind Every Star is an ongoing Kdrama series on tvN, which also premieres on Netflix, based on the hit French series, Call My Agent!. It explores the lives of celebrities and managers in the industry, especially the latter, as they work behind the scenes to make the stars more successful.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unassuming actioner that launched a blockbuster cinematic universe lights a fire on streaming
When you think of the movies designed with the intention of launching a shared cinematic universe, an R-rated actioner with a budget of around $20 million isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind, but John Wick proved itself to be the little film that could. After recouping...
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
otakuusamagazine.com
Mob Psycho 100 III Trailer Hypes Final Chapter
Episode 9 of Mob Psycho 100 III will mark the beginning of the anime adaptation’s final chapter, so Warner Bros. Japan has come through with a trailer to prepare us for the big event to come. If you’re not totally caught up on the new season, eight episodes of which are available now, then you’ll want to be wary of some potential spoilers in the video below.
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead Series Finale Hints at the Beginning of Rick, Michonne’s Story in their Upcoming Spinoff
The Walking Dead series finale has paved the way for the upcoming spinoff, Rick and Michonne. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) appeared in the final episode, hinting at the beginning of their new story as they were looking for each other. Showrunner Scott Gimple teased the tale about...
epicstream.com
Who Are To Your Eternity's Voice Actors? Sub & Dub Cast and Characters
To Your Eternity Season 2 is now airing, but what about the show's cast? Whose voices endear the story and characters to the viewers? Here are To Your Eternity's sub and dub voice actors, along with their characters. While the second season of the shonen anime didn't start off as...
epicstream.com
Behind Every Star Kdrama Episode 5 Recap: Lee Seo Jin Sparks Affair Rumors With Joo Hyun Young
K-drama Behind Every Star Episode 5 shares the suspicion Ma Tae Oh’s family has been feeling about his relationship with So Hyun Joo. After Ma Tae Oh tells So Hyun Joo to keep their real relationship a secret, his wife and son see them together and question whether they are having an affair.
hypebeast.com
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans To Develop an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has officially disclosed plans of returning to TV for the first time in almost 20 years. The Oscar-winning director is looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The last time he worked in television was when he directed two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005.
‘Wednesday’ Cast on That Death, Cliffhangers, and Season 2 (Exclusive)
“Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Bianca Barclay, Percy Hynes White and Hunter Doohan are dishing on Season 1 spoilers and cliffhangers!. Warning: This story contains spoilers about “Wednesday” Season 1, which is streaming now on Netflix.
dexerto.com
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch
Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it. Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.
epicstream.com
Pochita Transforms Into a Cute Anime Girl in Viral Chainsaw Man Fan Art
Thanks to Chainsaw Man’s popularity, a ton of memes and fan art have popped up online since its premiere. The latest to go viral is a new series of Chainsaw Man fan art that turns Pochita into a cute anime girl. On Twitter, a fan art that features Pochita...
PWMania
The Rock’s ‘Black Adam’ Will Be Released Digitally Tomorrow
It was revealed earlier today that Black Adam will be made available on Digital tomorrow (Tuesday). Fans who want to watch the film at home will be able to do so in just a few hours, despite the fact that the film is still playing in theaters. On January 3,...
epicstream.com
Beast Tamer Episode 9 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Rein gets a shocker when he finds out that one of the rogue adventurers is a Beast Tamer like him. Now, he has no choice but to confront this adventurer. What will their encounter be like? Find out in Beast Tamer Episode 9, with everything you need to know right here!
IGN
Twisted Metal Series Will Be Like Zombieland, New Season 1 Details Revealed
Peacock's Twisted Metal series is shaping up to be a post-apocalyptic mash-up of fun. The series, a live-action adaptation of the classic PlayStation video game, was announced in 2019, and some inside looks to the final product are finally here. Carter Swan, a Senior Producer at Playstation Studios, spoke to IGN about how the show looks to represent the games as best they can.
epicstream.com
Are Anime Dubs Really That Bad?
Anime communities are often very vocal about their preferences, with fans often being divided into two big groups: those who watch English dubs and those who criticize fans who watch English dubs. But are anime dubs really that bad? Here's what we think:. Why Are Anime Dubs Considered Bad?. Translation.
epicstream.com
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals January Release Date in New Trailer
After it was announced back in December, the official release date of the Ayakashi Triangle anime was finally confirmed. The show’s release was revealed alongside a new trailer that gives fans an extended look at the upcoming anime. This new trailer was released on the official Aniplex YouTube channel,...
