RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
purewow.com

And the Winner of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Is…

It’s time to give a huge congrats to Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas as they were just crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 31. Both winners took home the shiny mirrorball trophy on the season finale, bringing an end to the first season to move completely from ABC to the parent company’s streaming service, Disney+.
purewow.com

Katharine McPhee Reveals How She and David Foster Keep the Romance Alive

Katharine McPhee, 38, and her husband, David Foster, 73, have been married since 2019, but they're not letting the spark die down any time soon. While catching up with Fox News Digital earlier this month, McPhee explained the ways in which she and her hubby maintain the romance in their relationship, and it all pretty much comes down to the basics.
purewow.com

Reese Witherspoon Recreates Her Signature Holiday Cocktail on Instagram—and It’s Ridiculously Easy to Make

Grab your Champagne flutes and pop a bottle of bubbly, because Reese Witherspoon is showing us how to make one of her favorite cocktails just in time for the holidays. In a new video posted to Instagram, the Big Little Lies star is dancing to the tune of Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” and holding what she calls her “signature cocktail.”
purewow.com

Who Is Alissa Skovbye (Young Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’)?

While we wait for the season 2 premiere of Firefly Lane, we can’t stop thinking about the talented cast and what else they’ve been in. For example, did you know that Alissa Skovbye (who plays young Tully) previously starred in When Calls the Heart? Or that she booked her first acting job at age 4?
purewow.com

Is the Wedding Hashtag Over?

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of the wedding hashtag. Somewhere after Instagram’s 2010 launch, the custom followed that after you said “yes,” you set the date and crafted a hashtag. Maybe your group thread went off pitching clever puns, like #WhenHarryMetCallie. Or maybe you’d even seek out the help of a professional hashtag writer (they exist) or generator (they also exist).

