ohio.edu
Ohio University accepting nominations for The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees
Ohio University invites faculty, staff, alumni, and friends to submit nominations for the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees until Dec. 2, 2022. The Ohio University Foundation serves as the fundraising arm of the University and is governed by a board of trustees committed to assisting the Foundation in its mission to enrich OHIO by building relationships and securing private support that transforms lives and makes excellence possible.
ohio.edu
OHIO instructors: Imagine never having to grade an Excel assignment again while your students learn more
The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment invites those using or planning Excel assignments to attend a Dec. 8 workshop on Scoreboard, a program that with the touch of a button instantly converts any Excel assignment into a real-time, self-grading assessment. Scoreboard has improved learning for thousands of students at...
ohio.edu
College of Fine Arts and OHIO Center for Entrepreneurship launch OHIO’s first summit to tackle the intersection of art + entrepreneurship
Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts and Center for Entrepreneurship have collaborated to produce the first ever OHIO ARTrepreneurship Summit: Where Art + Business Converge (OAS) on Jan. 26. This will be the first gathering at Ohio University to bring expert artists and entrepreneurs together to unpack how the...
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Hunter Thiede
Hunter Thiede, of Pickerington, Ohio, is graduating from the Scripps College of Communication with a bachelor’s degree in visual communication—multimedia and a technology and society certificate. What are your next steps or plans for the future?. After graduation, I will be working for the Ohio Legislative Service Commission....
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Jamie Price
William (Jamie) Price is graduating with his bachelor’s degree in specialized studies from the University College at Ohio University Eastern. My immediate plans are to catch my breath. I have been working on this degree on and off for 32 years. I am just glad the end is in sight and am proud my wife, Tammy, and my sons get to see me reach this long-sought-after goal.
ohio.edu
Fall grad Louis Hutchinson progresses toward a career in law enforcement
Louis Hutchinson will earn his associate degree in applied study in law enforcement technology from Ohio University this fall. He is also pursuing bachelors’ degrees in criminal justice and communication studies, all on the Ohio University Lancaster campus, and plans to graduate with those degrees in the spring. Hutchinson...
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Makenna Tuttle
Makenna Tuttle, from Painesville, Ohio, is graduating with a bachelor of fine arts degree in film from the School of Film in the College of Fine Arts. I plan to continue down my path of producing, or post-production. Both allow me to be directly involved in the filmmaking process and I really enjoy that and working with the director.
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: LeeAnn Johnson
LeeAnn Johnson, from Marietta, Ohio, is graduating from the College of Health Sciences and Professions with a bachelor’s degree in integrated healthcare studies. My next step is to begin a career that influences healthcare policy. What was your ah-ha moment at OHIO—that point where you said to yourself, “I’ve...
ohio.edu
Game Day Recycling Challenge results announced
This year’s Game Day Recycling Challenge, a recycling and waste reduction competition to minimize waste generated during a single sporting event, took place at the Oct. 22 OHIO football game. This challenge is a part of Campus Race to Zero Waste, which is an organization that encourages colleges to reduce their waste through various competitions.
ohio.edu
OHIO shares statement regarding recent campus crime alert
On Tuesday, November 22, the Ohio University Police Department issued a crime alert regarding a third-party report of a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred between Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 by a suspect who was unknown to the victim. We encourage anyone with additional information about this incident to contact OUPD.
ohio.edu
Employee Payroll Deduction has moved into Ohio University My Personal Information (MPI)
As of Nov. 9, payroll deduction is now part of the My Personal Information (MPI) system. Employees can find a fund they want to support at https://give.ohio.edu/funds and then login to MPI to start the process. Individuals must be sure to “Apply” the new deduction — then hit the "Next" and "Submit" buttons to complete their new payroll deduction.
