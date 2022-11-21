ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

83-Year-Old Lotto Max Winner Realized She Won $60M 'Half-Dressed' At A Foodland In Ontario

A Lotto Max winner in Ontario was rewarded for her lifetime of good deeds earlier this month after scoring the $60 million jackpot in the November 1, 2022, draw. According to OLG, 83-year-old Vera Page of Vankleek Hill has spent her entire life caring for others — she even gave her sister a kidney! And it looks like her saint-like existence is finally paying off for the great grandmother, who is now a card-carrying member of the province's multimillionaire club.
Narcity

BC Woman Says Someone Tried To Rent Her An Apartment & It Turned Out To Be An Airbnb Scam

Apartment hunters beware, someone in Vancouver is allegedly trying to get unsuspecting renters to fork over cash deposits for Airbnb listings they don't own. Narcity spoke with a woman in her late 20s from B.C. – who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns — about her experience. She was looking to secure an apartment in the city and said she had spotted a one-bedroom apartment at 933 Seymour Street in Vancouver and arranged to view it on November 8.
VANCOUVER, WA
Narcity

Morning Brief: Simu Liu's Strange Beef, Toronto's Best Neighbourhoods & More

Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Robert Downey Jr. showed off his fully shaved head on the red carpet of the Motion Picture Academy's Governor Awards earlier this week, drawing comparisons to other hairless white guys, from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Superman foe Lex Luthor. For actual follicly challenged guys out there, however, RDJ's bald appropriation is nothing more than stolen valour.
Narcity

Toronto Pearson Totally Renovated One Of Its Plaza Premium Lounges & Here's How To Get In

Those flying Domestic out of Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson this week can now hit up a new VIP area, which seems to be doing its darnedest to make air travel more enjoyable. According to a press release by Plaza Premium Lounge, the spot spans over 4,900 square feet and features a variety of luxurious amenities, including comfy sofas, soft lighting and a shower room.
Autoweek.com

The 10 Best and Worst Taxis In The World

Remember what life was like before ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft rose to prominence? Yeah, me too. And though we may be hailing them less today, we still have a soft spot for the humble taxi cab. Not every one looks like ours here in the States, though. You’ll see that other areas of the world have very different interpretations of the best way to get people from point A to point B—with “best” sometimes not being very good at all.
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Is So Foggy Today & The Photos Look Like Scenes From A Horror Movie

If you've read Stephen King's The Mist, then Ontario's weather is likely to give you a case of the heebie-jeebies on Thursday morning. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a dense fog rolled into southern Ontario overnight on Wednesday, prompting widespread travel advisories and motorists being warned of reduced visibility.
Narcity

Cole Sprouse Called This Vancouver Hotel Home & One Night There Costs $15K (PHOTOS)

Cole Sprouse once called this hotel in Vancouver home and you can vacation there like Riverdale star himself — but it might put a dent in your wallet. In an interview with Vogue, Sprouse revealed that he was living in the Chairman's Suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The 2,250 square-foot luxury suite is inspired by a Balinese villa and it costs a whopping $15,000, just to stay for one night.
The Independent

Bantof, London, review: A new generation of Soho hangout with cocktails that tell a story

Strolling into Bantof, you can immediately see yourself spending the whole night there. Smooth-edged, art deco drinks shelves glow gold; a thick slab of tawny marble tops a carefully buffed bar; mirrored portions of wall glint in the corner; and velvet-smooth, forest-green banquettes invite you to lounge next to complete strangers. The first impression is of a particularly slick cocktail bar, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg.It may have the polish of a swanky member’s club, but in fact this two-level hangout’s owners want to bring back the spirit of historic Soho – a place for art, late...

