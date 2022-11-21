ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Gift cards, new toys needed for Salvation Army Christmas program

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada needs your help to make it a special holiday season for Las Vegas valley families.

The organization plans to give out around 4,000 toys and 700 gift cards this December for families in need.

You can drop off a new toy or gift card at the facility located at 2900 Palomino Lane, off Rancho Drive between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition to items needed for children, there is also a program for senior adults that people can donate to as well.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program will distribute gifts to 1,000 families in need. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted.

You can get more information on the various programs at this link .

