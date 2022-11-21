ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Addressing teacher and healthcare workforce shortages

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a council meeting on Friday. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary...
