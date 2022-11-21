Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - Baylor
Well, the Kansas game surprised the heck out of me. Road win. Mobile quarterback. The Texas defense has really come into its own. And I'm loving every minute of it. Additionally, Sark did what most of us have been barking for for weeks now, run Bijan run. I expect much...
Burnt Orange Nation
Turkey Day Roundtable: Bijan, Senior Day, and the Baylor Bears
Who impressed you the most in Texas’s 55-14 route over the Kansas Jayhawks: Steve Sarkisian or Pete Kwiatkowski?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - PK deserves his flowers for the defensive performance this season. Even when they play good, fans give credit to Gary Patterson but today I’m going with Sark. Cold weather, high winds, weird atmosphere, and Sark understood the assignment. Give the ball to your best player. It seems simple but I see a lot of coaches ignore that on Saturday and Sunday and we saw Sark do that last week. This time around he attacked KU’s run defense and didn’t put his freshman QB in a position where he had to win the game for Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas vs. Baylor advanced stats preview
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns were able to bounce back last week with a pounding 55-14 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Even with quarterback Jalon Daniels back, Kansas couldn’t seem to move the ball effectively in the first half, allowing Bijan Robinson to put the team on his back and get the Longhorns out to a 31-0 lead.
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley has left the team
Texas Longhorns senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the program, according to a report from Inside Texas. Billingsley did not travel with the Longhorns for the game against Jayhawks last week, initially raising the possibility that he was planning on redshirting to return for another season on the Forty Acres. But now it appears that the Alabama transfer has played his last game for Texas after a tumultuous season that started with a six-game suspension due to an NCAA issue.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can Texas run past Dave Aranda’s Bears?
The Texas Longhorns return to Austin for the regular season finale, a pivotal matchup against the Baylor Bears on Black Friday. In spite of frustrations this year, Texas has an opportunity to both end the season on a high note and keep their glimmer of hope for an appearance in Arlington alive. To do that, they will need to get their final revenge win of the year against the Bears, a team coming off of a heart-breaker loss to rival TCU. Will Dave Aranda’s squad be able to rebound or will they come in flat?
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award
As could have been expected, Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has been named among the Doak Walker Award’s semifinalist, further elevating Robinson’s name among the best running back across college football. He was semifinalist in 2021. WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS. Austin American-Statesman: Bohls:...
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s decimation of Kansas
Last weekend, Texas football got one of the most convincing wins under the direction of Steve Sarkisian as the head coach. Texas downed head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road in Lawrence on Nov. 21 by the dominant final score of 55-14. Sark and the Longhorns...
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian will open Texas QB competition during offseason
For the second straight year, the Texas Longhorns will have an open quarterback competition during the offseason, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday, following recent struggles by redshirt freshman starter Quinn Ewers that prompted calls for redshirt sophomore backup Hudson Card to receive another opportunity. “I think competition is...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Bijan’s career day against Kansas
The Texas Longhorns went to Lawrence and grabbed another road win, running all over the Kansas Jayhawks and notching their seventh win of the season. Running back Bijan Robinson put up a career performance and continued his climb up the Longhorns’ record books, pacing Texas with his four-touchdown performance. It was one of the most dominant rushing performances in recent memory as the Longhorns found the footing they were missing a week ago.
Burnt Orange Nation
5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas
Head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns landed an elite combo guard on Monday when Casaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy standout AJ Johnson committed to and signed with the Longhorns. The 6’5, 165-pounder took an official visit to Austin in September when the football team hosted Alabama and also...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
KBTX.com
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
sanantoniomag.com
Twin Liquor’s Texas History
Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
post-register.com
Dickens new record-holder for LHS￼
According to Lockhart High School, Lions’ junior quarterback Ashton Dickens has eclipsed the school’s season-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, breaking Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 total of 1,984. Senior Lion Sean McKinney finished the 2022 season as number four on the single-season chart with 1,705, just behind number...
post-register.com
Lions season comes to end vs. Flour Bluff￼
SAN ANTONIO — Fireworks were booming just to the east of Alamo Stadium late in Friday night’s second-round playoff game and Lockhart needed just one more spark, but the dream season ended as the Lions fell short, 49-42, to Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff. Lockhart ended its season...
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
