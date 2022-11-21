Read full article on original website
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A retired state trooper in South Carolina is accused of stealing items from the scene of a crash and selling those items for money, according to officials. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany has been charged with misconduct...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
South Carolina Cities Expenses Rank Above National Average
Everywhere you turn life is more expensive these days. But, some South Carolina cities expenses are higher than the national average. If you live in South Carolina, on average your household pays over $1700 a month for the most common bills. These include things like mortgages, car loans, utilities, insurance, etc. According to doxoINSIGHTS, a mobile bill pay service, South Carolina ranks 33rd in spending per month. Despite the lower spending, some cities beat the national average of $2003 per month. And, even though cost of living skyrockets, it feels like salaries aren’t keeping up. So, this study compared 85 locations in the Palmetto State to find which ones are most expensive. The 10th most expensive city in South Carolina is Clemson, shelling out $2017 per month on household bills. Fort Mill came in at number 5, with $2166 per month spent on bills. Charleston was just ahead at number 4, spending $2185 monthly. And, not surprising, Hilton Head tops the list at $2569 spent per month.
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian. President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1. McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments...
‘H is for Hiring’ campaign aims to fill SC’s open hospital jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new campaign is underway to fill thousands of open jobs in South Carolina hospitals, and it starts by trying to grab the attention of travelers during one of the busiest weeks of the year. The South Carolina Hospital Association just kicked off its “H is...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment of $2,900 per month coming for South Carolina residentsPhoto byMatthias Groeneveld/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Winthrop Poll: Half of SC GOP voters want Haley to run for president
ROCK HILL -- Former President Donald Trump may face some competition in South Carolina for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Half of S.C. Republicans who are registered to vote think former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley should run for president in 2024, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. The poll results...
Thanksgiving travel in SC expected to be busier this year than before pandemic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More drivers are expected to be on South Carolina roads over this year’s Thanksgiving travel period than even before the pandemic. That’s according to AAA, which predicts nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers across the US will be taking a car to their holiday destination.
Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
