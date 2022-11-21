Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi is FIT to face Mexico having shaken off an ankle problem... with team-mate Lautaro Martinez claiming game against Mexico 'will be like a FINAL' after they were stunned in defeat to Saudi Arabia in first match
Lionel Messi is fit and ready to write the wrongs of Argentina's stunning loss to Saudi Arabia in Saturday's crucial match-up with Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as one of the favourites to win the competition but face the prospect of elimination if they fall to back-to-back defeats after two games.
Netherlands v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as the Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia is counting on more overwhelming home-like support against Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. Tunisia is one of the four Arab teams at the first World Cup in the Middle East and it had arguably the loudest set of fans in the first round of games while holding European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw. Both teams will have higher expectations after Australia was beat 4-1 by defending champion France in its Group D opener. France leads the group with three points. Tunisia and Denmark are next with one point each and Australia trails with none.
Embolo scores, doesn’t celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the World Cup. Embolo kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country of his birth. The Switzerland forward scored in the 48th minute of a low pass from Xherdan Shaqiri. Embolo raised his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed toward him near the penalty spot. The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was 5. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song says “I would have liked him to be on my side but that’s not the way it went.”
Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
FIFA Bans England Fans With Plastic Swords and Shields From U.S. World Cup Game
English soccer fans have been banned from dressing up as knights in shining armor ahead of Friday’s World Cup tie against the U.S. in Qatar because the outfits are considered offensive to Muslims. British supporters have dressed up as St. George—the patron saint of England—at international sports tournaments for at least two decades. But international soccer governing body FIFA says the chainmail costumes are inappropriate in the Islamic host nation of this year’s World Cup because they invoke 1,000-year-old holy wars between Christians and Muslims. Two fans dressed as knights were refused entry to England’s game against Iran on Monday...
Japan’s Doan savors answering Germany jibes at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan had to grit his teeth when he heard people saying his team would be an easy opponent for Germany at the World Cup. Doan plays for German first-division team Freiburg. He says “I listened to their talks with a fake smile on my face and in my heart.” On Wednesday the 24-year-old midfielder sparked a remarkable comeback and arguably the biggest result in Japan’s World Cup history when he scored the equalizer in Japan’s 2-1 win. Doan says “I thought it was the coolest thing I could do as a man to shut them up by winning.”
Striker contest looming as Dutch face Ecuador at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards with different styles are equally important to their sides. A win for either team would move it onto six points and in command of Group A. Valencia scored both of his side’s goals in the first half when it beat tournament host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game. Although he came off after taking a knock, coach Gustavo Alfaro says “Enner will play against the Netherlands.” Depay sparked life into the Dutch attack after coming on as a substitute against Senegal and hopes to start and add to his 42 international goals.
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. Papa Mahmoud Gueye said “I don’t have any question for you. It’s just an opportunity to tell you I’m a fan since 3 years old. I love you.” The 71-year-old Van Gaal is sometimes viewed as a stern figure in soccer but he broke into a smile before responding. Van Gaal said “I’m going to give you a big hug after this.” Van Gaal kept his word. He left the stage and beckoned the reporter to join him in a warm embrace.
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup. Addo called it “a special gift from the referee.” Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty that made him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2. The tournament in Qatar is likely the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s last World Cup.
Marco Asensio takes leading role for Spain at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From the sidelines at Real Madrid to one of the most important players with Spain at the World Cup. It’s been a nice turnaround for forward Marco Asensio. The forward has been relegated to a secondary role at Real Madrid under coach Carlo Ancelotti. But things have been different under coach Luis Enrique with Spain. He has become one of the key players of a revamped Spain squad that got off to a strong start in its quest to win a second World Cup title.
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup’s surprise stars
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals. Seated...
Giroud and Mbappe hungry for goals as France faces Denmark
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals by scoring against Denmark at the World Cup. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great. A victory against the Danes at Stadium 974 will also qualify Les Bleus for the knockout round, and as group winners if Tunisia and Australia draw in the other Group D game. But France captain Hugo Lloris is still striking a cautious note. He says “if you look too far ahead in a competition that’s when you can stumble.” Coach Didier Deschamps is optimistic central defender Raphael Varane will start the match.
Iran strike late to leave Wales on the brink after Wayne Hennessey receives World Cup’s first red card
“Don’t take me home” became an anthem of Wales in 2016 but the danger is they will soon be booking their flights. The latest of late drama felt a fatal blow to their hopes of extending their stay in Qatar, goals in the 98th and 101st minutes earning Iran the victory they thoroughly deserved but which – thanks to a combination of the uprights, the most marginal of offsides and some inspired goalkeeping – they seemed set to be denied.Yet Wayne Hennessey’s day will not be remembered for his stops from Sardar Azmoun and Saeid Ezatolahi, crucial as they seemed...
Promising Spain brings back the ‘tiki-taka’ at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener as “La Roja” put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title. The historic victory raised expectations about “La Roja’s” chances of succeeding in Qatar and winning soccer’s most coveted trophy for the first time since 2010. Spain plays Germany in their second Group E match on Sunday.
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don’t...
Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya is facing the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that authorities there say have reached “crisis” levels. A ban by track and field governing body World Athletics would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The threat of a ban was conceded by the Kenyan sports ministry and it said it was urging World Athletics “not to ban Kenya.” World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week when Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.
Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand is likely sidelined after a scary injury in its World Cup opener and backup Hossein Hosseini will have a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale. Iran is in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England and plays Wales on Friday. Hosseini took over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout. He says the defeat was a learning experience for his team.
