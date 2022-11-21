Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Privia: all options on the table for addressing facility needs
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study. That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
kmaland.com
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
kmaland.com
Shen officials ask Page County board for more inclusion in jail discussions
(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah city officials would like to have more input on the possible location of a new Page County jail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing county jail study and possible locations with Shenandoah city officials. The county jail committee has previously considered the county farm south of Clarinda, along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute -- however, no formal decisions have been made. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed disappointment in how little his city has been included in those discussions. He also questioned why a more centralized location wasn't being more seriously considered.
kjan.com
Field fire near Tri-Center Schools
(Neola, Iowa) – Fire fighters are battling a field fire this (Tuesday) afternoon, near Neola. KJAN listener Zach Ploen provided us with a view from the Tri-Center Neola High School. He said it was across I-80 and making its way east. The closest towns are Minden and Neola. Minden Fire was enroute to the scene early today.
WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
KETV.com
$2.2 million settlement reached in Westside, Douglas County lawsuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are spending more than $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Westside Community Schools. The district sued the county treasurer this past summer. It's trying to get back the more than $10 million in lost revenue that was overpaid to the...
kmaland.com
EMCCS planning to renovate Manor of Malvern into high-quality child care facility
(Malvern) -- Plans are in the works to renovate the building known as the Manor of Malvern into a new childcare facility. East Mills Child Care Solutions purchased the building at 905 North 2nd Avenue in Malvern, which previously served as a nursing facility until its closure in 2014 and has since functioned as a single-family home. Meagan Schnoor is the President of EMCCS. Schnoor tells KMA News the purchase was possible thanks to significant planning through partnerships with various Malvern businesses and the East Mills School District and a survey of the district's parents, who she says voiced their need for child care services. She says they ultimately landed on the building due to its location in the community.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
kmaland.com
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative
(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
kmaland.com
Clarinda to host 30th annual ‘Lighted Christmas Parade’
(Clarinda) -- For the 30th straight year, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club are teaming up to stage the annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade honors the first responders who helped tame the fire that ravaged the Page County Courthouse in December 1991, according to chamber co-chairperson Whitney Beery.
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Police blotter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police report a number of arrests over the past week. A complete report on the arrests is published here:. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Wedding florist accused of burglary
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten of Tabor on theft and burglary charges. Investigators say a Tabor couple contracted with Vanhouten, who owns a floral company, to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha. He is accused of returning to Tabor and entering their home without permission during the wedding.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
kmaland.com
SWITG's 'Nuncrackers' offers yuletide cheer
(Shenandoah) -- It's a Christmas program with divine intervention. Preparations continue for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of "Nuncrackers," which takes the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage next month. Based on the "Nunsense" series of plays, "Nuncrackers" centers around the Sisters of Hoboken, who decide to stage their own Christmas special on public access cable TV--complete with music, dancing, kids and complete chaos. Director Pam Lewis says "Nuncrackers" takes a big cast.
kmaland.com
Arlene Andersen, 92 of Omaha, NE
Memorials:Walden Grove Cemetery send to Steve Saye, 1017 S. 188th Terrace, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains:Walden Grove Cemetery rural Westboro, Missouri. Notes:. Arlene passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be...
