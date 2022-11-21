SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
01-02-05-33-38, Lucky Ball: 12
(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
15-17-23-24-32, Power-Up: 2
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
5-1-3, FB: 9
(five, one, three; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
1-2-7, FB: 6
(one, two, seven; FB: six)
Pick 4 Evening
9-5-0-2, FB: 9
(nine, five, zero, two; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Midday
6-8-7-3, FB: 6
(six, eight, seven, three; FB: six)
Powerball
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
