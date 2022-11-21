Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Netherlands v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as the Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A
Qatar loses 3-1 to Senegal as host nearing World Cup exit
Senegal has sent host Qatar to another loss at the World Cup and closer to an early exit
Idaho8.com
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.
Idaho8.com
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don’t...
Idaho8.com
Japan’s Doan savors answering Germany jibes at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan had to grit his teeth when he heard people saying his team would be an easy opponent for Germany at the World Cup. Doan plays for German first-division team Freiburg. He says “I listened to their talks with a fake smile on my face and in my heart.” On Wednesday the 24-year-old midfielder sparked a remarkable comeback and arguably the biggest result in Japan’s World Cup history when he scored the equalizer in Japan’s 2-1 win. Doan says “I thought it was the coolest thing I could do as a man to shut them up by winning.”
Idaho8.com
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup. Addo called it “a special gift from the referee.” Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty that made him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2. The tournament in Qatar is likely the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s last World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Giroud and Mbappe hungry for goals as France faces Denmark
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals by scoring against Denmark at the World Cup. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great. A victory against the Danes at Stadium 974 will also qualify Les Bleus for the knockout round, and as group winners if Tunisia and Australia draw in the other Group D game. But France captain Hugo Lloris is still striking a cautious note. He says “if you look too far ahead in a competition that’s when you can stumble.” Coach Didier Deschamps is optimistic central defender Raphael Varane will start the match.
Idaho8.com
Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s achievements at the World Cup. The 25-year-old Thuram enjoys talking about his father’s success. He was approaching his first birthday when Lilian Thuram helped Les Bleus win the World Cup for the first time in 1998. Two years later, Lilian Thuram won the European Championship and also reached the 2006 World Cup final. He is also France’s record holder with 142 games. But when asked about comparisons with his illustrious father, Marcus Thuram says he doesn’t put himself under that kind of pressure.
Idaho8.com
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup’s surprise stars
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals. Seated...
Idaho8.com
Striker contest looming as Dutch face Ecuador at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards with different styles are equally important to their sides. A win for either team would move it onto six points and in command of Group A. Valencia scored both of his side’s goals in the first half when it beat tournament host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game. Although he came off after taking a knock, coach Gustavo Alfaro says “Enner will play against the Netherlands.” Depay sparked life into the Dutch attack after coming on as a substitute against Senegal and hopes to start and add to his 42 international goals.
Idaho8.com
Embolo scores, doesn’t celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the World Cup. Embolo kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country of his birth. The Switzerland forward scored in the 48th minute of a low pass from Xherdan Shaqiri. Embolo raised his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed toward him near the penalty spot. The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was 5. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song says “I would have liked him to be on my side but that’s not the way it went.”
Idaho8.com
Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand is likely sidelined after a scary injury in its World Cup opener and backup Hossein Hosseini will have a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale. Iran is in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England and plays Wales on Friday. Hosseini took over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout. He says the defeat was a learning experience for his team.
Idaho8.com
Promising Spain brings back the ‘tiki-taka’ at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener as “La Roja” put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title. The historic victory raised expectations about “La Roja’s” chances of succeeding in Qatar and winning soccer’s most coveted trophy for the first time since 2010. Spain plays Germany in their second Group E match on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya is facing the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that authorities there say have reached “crisis” levels. A ban by track and field governing body World Athletics would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The threat of a ban was conceded by the Kenyan sports ministry and it said it was urging World Athletics “not to ban Kenya.” World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week when Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.
