Colorado Springs, CO

Club Q shooting suspect being charged with hate crime

By Morgan Whitley
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly entered an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and killed five and injured 25 is being charged with 10 counts including five counts of bias-motivated crimes.

Anderson Lee Aldrich , 22, opened fire inside Club Q late Saturday night minutes before national Transgender Remembrance Day . According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at least five people are dead and 25 others are injured.

>> Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire

Aldrich is facing 10 charges, according to CSPD. He is facing five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of a bias-motivated crime that caused bodily injury. The bias-motivated crime suggests that prosecutors are considering the Club Q shooting to be a hate crime.

On Monday, District Attorney Michael Allen said that Aldrich could be released from the hospital today and could appear in court as early as Monday or Tuesday.

